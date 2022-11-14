Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Rockets
The suddenly surging Pacers will look to continue their winning ways on Friday, when Indiana (7-6) visits Houston to take on the Rockets (3-12) to close out a two-game road trip. The Blue & Gold have won six of their last eight contests to climb over .500 on the season,...
NBA
8 Orlando Magic Statistical Strengths Through First 15 Games
The Magic are averaging 46.2 rebounds per game, fourth most in the league. Wendell Carter Jr. leads the team with 9.1 of them per contest, while Paolo Banchero is averaging 8.3 boards and Bol Bol 7.9. Being such a good rebounding team has helped Orlando increase their second chance scoring...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Magic (11.18.2022)
The Bulls (6-9) return home tonight to meet the Orlando Magic (4-11) for the first time. Chicago captured the season series a year ago by winning three of four. This time around, the Bulls and Magic will meet only three times, twice in Chicago. Both teams hit the hardwood this...
NBA
Celtics' Marcus Smart (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) miss game vs. Hawks
Boston guard Marcus Smart was ruled out of Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of right ankle inflammation. The East-leading Celtics also were missing guard Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out his fourth straight game with an ailing right hamstring. Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists...
NBA
PODCAST » The Brief Case, Episode 7
Greetings from North Portland. Before the team heads out for another week-long road trip this weekend, wanted to get another edition of The Brief Case podcast in the can, which you can listen and subscribe to below... In this edition I discuss the Trail Blazers being in first in the...
NBA
Your Favorite Hornet’s Favorite Athlete (In Another Sport)
It comes as no surprise that as professional athletes themselves, NBA players are also fans of different athletes throughout the sporting world. The Charlotte Hornets are no exception to this trend and many of them have noticeable similarities with the non-basketballers they enjoy keeping a watchful eye on. LaMelo Ball...
NBA
Preview: Wizards battle the Heat in D.C. on Throwback Night
The Wizards will be rocking their throwback uniforms on the retro-styled court once again tonight as they face the Heat with franchise legends Antawn Jamison, Caron Butler, and Gilbert Arenas in attendance and set to be honored during the game. Here's the information you need to know. WHERE: Capital One...
NBA
Golden State’s JaMychal Green Fined
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 – Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Warriors’...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Friday, Nov. 18
After a quiet Thursday, we have 11 games around the NBA to enjoy Friday night. With 22 teams in action, let’s take a look at the noteworthy injuries. LaMelo Ball (ankle) is sidelined again when the Hornets face the Cavs, who have their own issues with Jarrett Allen (illness) listed as questionable. The Nuggets have two of their stars – Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray – out against the Mavs due to Health and Safety protocols. As we sift through all the absences, let’s highlight some healthy players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Cavs vs Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
After playing in a difference city for the seven games, the Cavs can finally settle down in Cleveland. Tonight against the Charlotte Hornets begins a four game home stand for the Cavs. Last year, these two split the season series 2-2, including some thrilling games. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio.
NBA
Hawks Announce Timely Ticket Deals For The Holiday Season
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced special ticket deals in time for the holiday season. Beginning on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12 p.m. and for a timeframe of 48 hours, the Hawks will have their annual Black Friday promotion for six select games and three additional bonus games, with a very limited number of tickets available. In addition, the Hawks announced that they will bring back the Holiday Bundle, which will be available for purchase on Monday, Nov. 28.
NBA
11 stats facts to know about Elvin Hayes
In honor of Elvin Hayes’ 77th birthday and the Rockets retiring the NBA’s 11th all-time leading scorer’s No. 44 Houston jersey, here are 11 numbers to know about the legendary big man and Hall of Famer known as “The Big E.”. 27,313: Career points scored by...
NBA
Rudy Gay Injury Update
The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay:. Gay was examined Wednesday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a third finger MCP joint sprain in his left hand. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. Gay...
NBA
Grizzlies fall to Pelicans 113-102 in New Orleans
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 113-102 on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans shot 47.4% from beyond the arc with a season-high 18 3-pointers, while the Grizzlies struggled with only nine 3-pointers on 25.7% shooting from deep. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 30 points...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110
Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: NBA-leading Boston presents formidable challenge for New Orleans
There are eight other NBA teams with a record better than or matching New Orleans’ mark of 9-6 – and the Pelicans have already faced five of them. A sixth such opponent comes to the Crescent City on Friday, on paper the most difficult test for New Orleans over the first five weeks of the regular season. League-leading Boston (12-3) brings the NBA’s longest active winning streak into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup in the Smoothie King Center, having won eight games in a row, while New Orleans (9-6) is on a three-game victory streak. The Celtics are also leading the NBA in offense, making Friday’s meeting a compelling challenge for a New Orleans defense that’s improved to eighth overall after finishing 18th last season.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS primer: Nov. 18
We have 11 games making up this Friday’s slate, giving us a massive player pool to break down. The only concern is that we have numerous players on the injury report, and there’ll surely be a million things that change before the 7 p.m. ET DFS buzzer. With that in mind, let’s take a peek at the schedule and odds!
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.18.2022
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Orlando (4-11, 0-6 on the road) at Bulls (6-9, 4-4 at home). 7PM. Radio: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre:. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 24ppg. Orlando: F. Wagner 18ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic:...
NBA
Dylan Windler Status Update
Cavaliers forward Dylan Windler, who missed 12 of the team’s 13 games this season with a sprained right ankle, will remain out approximately 4-6 weeks after a recent platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection was received to help treat the ankle. Imaging taken at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. Windler’s ankle will be stabilized in a walking cast, after which a new therapy plan will be established to determine the next steps in his return to basketball activities. His status will be updated as appropriate.
