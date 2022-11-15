Recycle Right Austin and Celebrate America Recycles Day Every Day

AUSTIN, TX – Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) is urging Austinites to “recycle right” and keep recycling contamination out of their blue carts as an ongoing observance of America Recycles Day, November 15, 2022.

Never bag your recycling when placing items in the blue recycling cart – leave recyclables loose and dry. Bagging recyclables causes contamination, as these items could jam up the machinery gears at the recycling facility. Take plastic bags, wrap and stretchy plastics back to retail and grocery stores for recycling. These items, and other hard-to-recycle items like batteries and household hazardous waste, can also be taken to the Recycle & Reuse Drop-off Center for proper recycling or disposal. Schedule an appointment to drop off plastic bags and other hard-to-recycle items by visiting www.austintexas.gov/dropoff

Recycling right means knowing what goes in and stays out of your blue recycling cart. If you’re unsure how to dispose of an item, use our What Do I Do With... tool on the Austin Recycles App or online and learn how to recycle right.

About America Recycles Day

America Recycles Day first began as Texas Recycles Day in 1994. In 1999, President Bill Clinton made the day a national observance, emphasizing the importance of recycling and buying recycled products. In the summer of 2009, Keep America Beautiful took ownership of America Recycles Day and continues to provide support and resources to a nationwide network of local event organizers (including our local affiliate, Keep Texas Beautiful). Thanks to the work of America Recycles Day events, the U.S. recycling rate has increased from 7% in the 1960s to 32% today. However, the recycling rate in Texas currently sits at 27.5%. Austin Resource Recovery urges residents to recycle right and keep plastic bags, wrap and other stretchy plastic out of the curbside recycling cart.

About Austin Resource Recovery

Austin Resource Recovery provides a wide range of services designed to transform waste into resources while keeping our community clean. Services include curbside collection of recycling, trash, yard trimming and large brush and bulk items; street sweeping; dead animal collection; household hazardous waste disposal and recycling; and outreach and education. In December 2011, the Austin City Council approved the Austin Resource Recovery Master Plan, the City’s roadmap to Zero Waste. The City of Austin is committed to reducing the amount of waste sent to area landfills by 90 percent by 2040 or sooner. Stay connected with @AustinRecycles on Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter. Learn more about our services at austinrecycles.com.

