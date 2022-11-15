Read full article on original website
Related
pagosadailypost.com
Two Weeks Left to Enter ‘Historic Colorado’ License Plate Design Contest
There are only two weeks left to enter the Historic Colorado license plate design contest. Colorado residents or students interested in participating in the Historic Colorado Contest need to submit their entries soon. The Historic Colorado Contest gives residents and students a shot at designing Colorado’s 150th anniversary license plate,...
pagosadailypost.com
Happier Holidays, When You’re Energy Efficient
The most magical time of the year is here! Coloradans will soon be gathering with friends and family to enjoy turkey and stuffing, decorating our homes and spreading holiday cheer. Whether you’re celebrating this joyful holiday season by traveling or safely hosting family and friends, it’s a time to be thankful for those in our lives.
Comments / 0