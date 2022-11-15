Ms. Kristen Snell and her environmental science students set out for a field trip on November 17th, 2022, at the Baltimore Inner Harbor. Students experienced a boat trip on the “Snow Goose,” which set sail Thursday morning. According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s website, “the workboat Snow Goose provides a unique platform from which participants study the dynamic relationship between the Port of Baltimore and the Chesapeake Bay’s Patapsco River.”

