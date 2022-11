If you have any plans for Friday, cancel them. That’s the word from Erie County officials as the snow possibility starts to climb beyond three-feet toward four-feet. That’s from County Executive Mark Poloncarz, as the snow begins to come down in Southern Tier counties and Erie’s South Towns. It’s supposed to really settle down and come down as two or three inches an hour through Saturday and continue into Sunday with lesser snow fall.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO