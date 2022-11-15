ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

WCJB

Haile’s Angels closes it’s doors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville animal rescue is closing down. In a letter to supporters, the Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue board of directors said Sunday, December 11th will be their last day open to the public. The non-profit organization was established in 2004. People with the group say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

CAVA Grill opens two Jacksonville restaurants in Riverside and Bartram

CAVA Group has reopened two former Zoës Kitchens in Duval County as CAVA Grill. Cavagroup.com lists the Bartram Village and Riverside locations as open. The Riverside restaurant is at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 60, in Brooklyn Station on Riverside. The Bartram Village location is at 13920 Old St. Augustine...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Boston-based Lobstah on a Roll opening in St. Augustine

Boston-based Lobstah on a Roll announced plans for a Nov. 19 soft opening of its St. Augustine restaurant. It is the chain’s third location and the first in Florida. The restaurant, at 34 Granada St., is across the street from the Lightner Museum in the historic Downtown area. “The...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

Holiday season is here and there are many opportunities to celebrate. There are concerts, sports, and holiday savings! You can support the community by donating or volunteering your time! We hope you'll find something fun from this weeks list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 11/20:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival

Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Light Boat Parade 2022: Everything you need to know before you go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade will sail across the St. Johns River during Thanksgiving weekend. The parade will start Saturday, Nov. 26 beginning at 6 p.m. and will feature boats of all shapes and sizes. The evening will wrap up with one of the best fireworks displays featuring “waterfalls” off the Main Street and Acosta Bridge, according to a release from the city.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

This isn't candy, and parents need to be aware

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They're colorful, they're small, and some even look like candy. “This does not look like it might be the last one that you take if you just take one,” Agnes Winokur, Laboratory Director for the DEA’s Southeast Laboratory said. They're designed to deceive. “This...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Debra Fine

Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay County

There are plenty of family-friendly events planned in December in Clay County. Here is a list of some of the fun places you can take the kids:. The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is taking place on December 3 in Green Cove Springs. Kids can visit Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion. There will be many food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. There will also be a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders. The night concludes with a Christmas Parade at 5:45p.m. This year's theme is A Super Hero Christmas. The parade travels up and down US 17 from Houston Street to Walnut Street. Eagle Harbor Parkway will be temporarily closed during the parade. The festival is taking place on Walnut Street in Clay County from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free event.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

The last days of Adventure Landing

Aerial photo of Adventure Landing’s main waterpark area. Photos by Erik Hamilton. Adventure Landing came onto the scene in 1995, the brainchild of Hank and Susan Woodburn. Since 1971, Hank Woodburn had worked for minigolf business Putt-Putt, where he specialized in updating aging venues, adding new features and attractions to keep things fresh. In 1994, Putt-Putt sent the Woodburns to Jacksonville so that Hank could work his magic on the city’s two aging locations on Beach Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. Woodburn overhauled both parks with then-cutting edge features like arcades, go-karts and batting cages, giving the two locations stronger prospects for attracting customers than minigolf alone. This accomplished, the Woodburns then set their sights on something new: the biggest amusement park in the First Coast.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Eater

Where to Find the Best Italian Restaurants in Jacksonville

Pasta, pizza, and meatballs, oh my! Italian food in Jacksonville may be a little challenging to find, but if you look in the right strip malls or shopping plazas, some culinary gems are just waiting to be found. From housemate sausages and pasta to incredible appetizers and desserts, the best...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
High School Football PRO

Starke, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Eastside High School football team will have a game with Bradford High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00.
STARKE, FL

