The Oldest Masonry Fort in the USA Is in FloridaDianaSaint Augustine, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
This "lame" antique shop was (maybe) the scariest place in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
WCJB
Haile’s Angels closes it’s doors
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville animal rescue is closing down. In a letter to supporters, the Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue board of directors said Sunday, December 11th will be their last day open to the public. The non-profit organization was established in 2004. People with the group say...
Jacksonville Daily Record
CAVA Grill opens two Jacksonville restaurants in Riverside and Bartram
CAVA Group has reopened two former Zoës Kitchens in Duval County as CAVA Grill. Cavagroup.com lists the Bartram Village and Riverside locations as open. The Riverside restaurant is at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 60, in Brooklyn Station on Riverside. The Bartram Village location is at 13920 Old St. Augustine...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Boston-based Lobstah on a Roll opening in St. Augustine
Boston-based Lobstah on a Roll announced plans for a Nov. 19 soft opening of its St. Augustine restaurant. It is the chain’s third location and the first in Florida. The restaurant, at 34 Granada St., is across the street from the Lightner Museum in the historic Downtown area. “The...
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
Holiday season is here and there are many opportunities to celebrate. There are concerts, sports, and holiday savings! You can support the community by donating or volunteering your time! We hope you'll find something fun from this weeks list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 11/20:...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival
Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
wuft.org
Florida’s largest food bank set for local food distribution events on Friday, Saturday
As inflation rises across the country and fuels growing food insecurity in local communities, the largest food bank in Florida is scheduled to hold food distribution events on Friday in Gainesville and Saturday in Chiefland, delivering fresh produce and non-perishable goods to food-insecure residents of the city. Farm Share, a...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Florida
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in central Florida that serves some of the absolute best BBQ. Keep reading to learn more.
Jacksonville Light Boat Parade 2022: Everything you need to know before you go
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade will sail across the St. Johns River during Thanksgiving weekend. The parade will start Saturday, Nov. 26 beginning at 6 p.m. and will feature boats of all shapes and sizes. The evening will wrap up with one of the best fireworks displays featuring “waterfalls” off the Main Street and Acosta Bridge, according to a release from the city.
Bradford quintuplets celebrate their 10th birthday!
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Ten years ago, Stacy Dyal and her husband, Kelley, went from having no children, to having five! Kyndall, Kamryn, Kayleigh, Kyleigh, and Kaleb turn 10 Tuesday!. We have covered the Dyal quintuplets since they were babies, and their family has a remarkable story. The Dyals...
First Coast News
This isn't candy, and parents need to be aware
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They're colorful, they're small, and some even look like candy. “This does not look like it might be the last one that you take if you just take one,” Agnes Winokur, Laboratory Director for the DEA’s Southeast Laboratory said. They're designed to deceive. “This...
Expected temperature dip in Jacksonville prompts cold night shelter to open to area homeless
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville and the surrounding area are expected to be at or below 40 degrees on Wednesday night. In preparation for the cold, Sulzbacher is preparing to provide cold night shelters for the area’s homeless. In addition to housing 400-plus people at both the Downtown Campus...
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay County
There are plenty of family-friendly events planned in December in Clay County. Here is a list of some of the fun places you can take the kids:. The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival is taking place on December 3 in Green Cove Springs. Kids can visit Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion. There will be many food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. There will also be a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders. The night concludes with a Christmas Parade at 5:45p.m. This year's theme is A Super Hero Christmas. The parade travels up and down US 17 from Houston Street to Walnut Street. Eagle Harbor Parkway will be temporarily closed during the parade. The festival is taking place on Walnut Street in Clay County from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free event.
Dumpster that floated down St. Johns river from Singletons during Nicole damaged a neighbors boat and dock
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole left Tim Beasley a gift he did not want. “Well you can kind of look and see what I have, I got me a dumpster out of it. During the storm I got a call from my neighbors that I got a dumpster on my dock and when I arrived the dumpster was about half way down the dock," said Beasley.
Jacsonville Beach's dunes should be fully renourished by 2024, but who's paying for it?
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Despite taking another big hit from Nicole, Jacksonville Beach’s dunes did the job and did not breach. It’s going to take a while for the dunes to return to their previous state before Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole. A state that is...
thejaxsonmag.com
The last days of Adventure Landing
Aerial photo of Adventure Landing’s main waterpark area. Photos by Erik Hamilton. Adventure Landing came onto the scene in 1995, the brainchild of Hank and Susan Woodburn. Since 1971, Hank Woodburn had worked for minigolf business Putt-Putt, where he specialized in updating aging venues, adding new features and attractions to keep things fresh. In 1994, Putt-Putt sent the Woodburns to Jacksonville so that Hank could work his magic on the city’s two aging locations on Beach Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. Woodburn overhauled both parks with then-cutting edge features like arcades, go-karts and batting cages, giving the two locations stronger prospects for attracting customers than minigolf alone. This accomplished, the Woodburns then set their sights on something new: the biggest amusement park in the First Coast.
Ask Anthony: Septic tank mess forces Jacksonville business owner to close her doors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In today's "Ask Anthony," a Jacksonville business owner came to me with a problem...and a mess. Almaz Woldetsadik says she went to the city for help with a new septic tank system. But, she says, the only thing she's watching go down the drain is her money.
WLTX.com
Cats found dead in dumpster in Florida neighborhood, more go missing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A serial cat killer in Springfield has neighbors worried about their safety. First Coast News spoke with Margaret Taylor who found two dead cats in dumpster near her home. Taylor says two weeks ago. she was working outside of her home and smelled a strong stench.
Eater
Where to Find the Best Italian Restaurants in Jacksonville
Pasta, pizza, and meatballs, oh my! Italian food in Jacksonville may be a little challenging to find, but if you look in the right strip malls or shopping plazas, some culinary gems are just waiting to be found. From housemate sausages and pasta to incredible appetizers and desserts, the best...
Starke, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
