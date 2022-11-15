Read full article on original website
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival
Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
orangeobserver.com
East Winter Garden site for new project
Amy Calandrino, of Beyond Commercial, a commercial real estate firm headquartered in Maitland, is representing the landlord, Winter Garden Salon Development LLC, with a new development called The Point on Plant Street in Winter Garden. The development, located at 996 E. Plant St., features more than 30,000 square feet of...
macaronikid.com
Weekend Update! What's Happening This Weekend in Daytona!
November is PACKED full of great happenings for the whole family and our events are updated daily to help you stay in the know and find your family fun. Macaroni KID Daytona Beach covers everything from Ormond to Edgewater and has an extensive hyperlocal calendar. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter,...
click orlando
🏮Win 4 tickets to Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo
SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is transforming into the Asian Lantern Festival on select nights and we’re giving away a family 4-pack of tickets to enjoy the zoo after dark. Nearly 50 handmade lantern displays illuminate the zoo celebrating the art, beauty and...
macaronikid.com
Top Fun Things to Do in Seminole County This Weekend {Nov 18-20}
There are so many fun events happening in Seminole County this weekend and we’ve got our top favorite family-friendly things to do listed below. Click on the link for more information! Have an event to submit? Please do so HERE. Publisher Note: The top picks are merely suggestions and...
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
Locally Owned Comfort Food Restaurant to Open in Cocoa Beach
"We will serve comfort food with a twist, comfort style food that’s prepared in some pretty unique ways.”
nonahoodnews.com
The Winning Family: How to Shift the Atmosphere of Your Home
I have been hearing about a “truck stop” called Buc-ee’s for years. Some friends have gone on and on about the experience and how clean the bathrooms are. Recently, while passing through Daytona Beach, my wife, Michelle, and I made a pit stop at Buc-ee’s to see if all the hype was legit. To my surprise, it lived up to all the hype! I couldn’t believe how big, bright and clean it was. I don’t recommend stopping in if you’re in a hurry because if you go inside, you will be drawn into the atmosphere and the aroma of freshly baked cinnamon rolls, freshly brewed coffee, and endless choices of snacks and souvenirs. And yes, the bathrooms are the cleanest bathrooms you’ll find anywhere, especially for a truck stop. What makes the difference from all the other truck stops? I would be safe to say it’s the vision and values of the company to provide the friendliest, cleanest, in-stock experience you will find anywhere. It’s what drives the atmosphere and culture of the company and customer experience.
Mexican Restaurant and Ice Cream Shop to Open on Central Florida Coast
“Our paletas will come in strawberry, vanilla, chocolate, mango, and lime flavors, among others.” says Nieto.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Which buildings in Volusia are still deemed unsafe? What coastal parks have reopened?
At the time of this release, the following buildings are still deemed as unsafe by local authorities:. Flamingo Inn, 2011 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (three stories) Ocean Court, 2315 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (two stories) Sand and Surf, 2535 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (two...
A Luminous Date at the Asian Lantern Festival
Is anyone else feeling overwhelmed by the amount of things to do in Orlando during the holidays? I have found a solution. The Asian Lantern Festival at the Central Florida Zoo is relaxing. The 2022 dates for the Asian Lantern... The post A Luminous Date at the Asian Lantern Festival appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
bungalower
Publix launching new bar service in select stores, including Orlando
Publix is opening bars in some of its Florida locations as part of the growing trend in Sip ‘n’ Shop retail experiences. Pours at Publix is a new service that’s being launched by the Lakeland-based grocery chain that will offer pints and flights of craft beer to drink at an on-site bar or to enjoy while you shop around the store. They will also offer on-tap kombucha, coffee and tea service, and acai bowls and smoothies. During the holidays they are offering a new Iced Peppermint Matcha beverage as well, for a limited time.
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
WESH
Beach access in Volusia County still limited in wake of Hurricane Nicole
It’s arguably the community's greatest asset – Volusia County's 47 miles of beach. We locals love it. Tourists visit because of it. So any beach closure has a huge impact. “It keeps the ocean center open, it keeps the advertising boards open,” Bob Davis, president and CEO of the hospitality and lodging association.
WESH
Residents move back into several Daytona Beach Shores condos, hotels originally deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Several condominiums and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores have reopened. This comes after city and county building inspectors deemed 26 properties unsafe as Hurricane Nicole came barreling in last week. The designation prompted immediate evacuations. Last Wednesday, Alex Abramowitz said he got a surprising...
Orlando area set to host its first LEGO convention
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando area will host its first LEGO convention next year. Organizers said a portion of the proceeds from the all-ages event will go to Creations for Charity, an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays. >>>...
mynews13.com
Flagler Beach residents seek permanent solution for A1A washouts
While A1A was fixed in record time following Hurricane Nicole, some Flagler Beach residents are asking for a more permanent solution. Some Flagler Beach residents say the same thing happened during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Government officials say they are working on a longterm fix for the problem. Debby Myer...
bungalower
Barktoberfest returns on Sunday, November 20
Orange County Animal Services (Facebook | Website) will celebrate its ninth annual Barktoberfest event this Sunday, November 20, at Lake Eola from noon–4 p.m. The annual event highlights the work of theCentral Florida rescue community, brings attention to their individual needs, and showcases available pets. Nearly two dozen local rescue groups will attend the event, including Pet Rescue by Judy, Husky Haven of Florida, Scottish Terrier Rescue of Florida, and Florida Boxer Rescue.
fox35orlando.com
New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development. Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."
