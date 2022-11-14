ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, KY

WKYT 27

Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man sentenced to probation for killing woman in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who killed a woman in Lexington was sentenced to probation. The Herald Leader reports Joseph Gonzalez received the sentenced Thursday morning after he pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide in the death of Crystal Howard. Gonzalez was originally charged with murder. Investigators found...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies Montgomery County shooting victim

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The coroner has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, the victim has been identified as 44-year-old Stuart Howell, of Mt. Sterling. According to police, they were called around 7:30 Wednesday evening to a home on Wyandot Way...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Residents call for safety improvements after fatal McClelland Circle wreck

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown residents are expressing their concern about the safety of a major traveled road in the city. Monday, a University of Kentucky student was killed at the intersection of McClelland Circle and Seminole Trail. On a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, hundreds of residents posted their experiences and demands when it comes to improving the road’s safety.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning disturbing new details from an investigation into the now-disbanded Farmhouse Fraternity at the University of Kentucky. A report from UK’s Office of Student Conduct’s investigation details what they describe as a “deeply ingrained culture of alcohol and hazing behaviors that showed a clear lack and understanding of policy.”
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead following homicide on Yellowstone Parkway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man is dead following a homicide in Lexington on Tuesday morning. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said Brandon Joseph Walker, 37, died after being shot multiple times. The Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched at 9:10 a.m. to the 2800 block...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee is dead after an incident at the Georgetown Toyota plant on Tuesday. According to the coroner, 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner says Garcia had worked at Toyota for several years. Toyota released this statement:. On November 15, an...
GEORGETOWN, KY
wchstv.com

One person killed, one injured in Interstate 64 crash in Kentucky

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 64 in Kentucky on Wednesday, officials said. A pickup truck was found over an embankment about 7 a.m. just east of Morehead, according to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office.
MOREHEAD, KY
WKYT 27

Name of victim in Lexington homicide released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Looking For Escaped Inmate

The Kentucky State Police, Post 7, in Richmond was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. today, by the Madison County Detention Center regarding an escaped inmate. The initial investigation alleges Ricky Slone, 54 years old of Richmond, KY, escaped from a work detail around 9:34 a.m., from the Animal Shelter in Madison County. He is described as being 5’5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots. Slone is currently wanted for Escape 2nd degree.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Sophia Rosing waives her case to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The former UK student accused of assaulting a dorm worker was back in court Tuesday morning. Sophia Rosing appeared for a preliminary hearing but she decided to waive that right. “We are prepared to waive her preliminary hearing to the Fayette County Grand Jury,” said Fred...
LEXINGTON, KY

