WKYT 27
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
Shooting in Mt. Sterling, victim identified
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that lead to the shooting death of a man in Mount Sterling.
WKYT 27
Man sentenced to probation for killing woman in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who killed a woman in Lexington was sentenced to probation. The Herald Leader reports Joseph Gonzalez received the sentenced Thursday morning after he pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide in the death of Crystal Howard. Gonzalez was originally charged with murder. Investigators found...
WKYT 27
WATCH | New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity
WATCH | Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash. WATCH | Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash. WATCH | Student at Lexington High School sends message threatening violence against school. Updated: 37 minutes ago. WATCH | Student...
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies Montgomery County shooting victim
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The coroner has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, the victim has been identified as 44-year-old Stuart Howell, of Mt. Sterling. According to police, they were called around 7:30 Wednesday evening to a home on Wyandot Way...
fox56news.com
Residents call for safety improvements after fatal McClelland Circle wreck
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown residents are expressing their concern about the safety of a major traveled road in the city. Monday, a University of Kentucky student was killed at the intersection of McClelland Circle and Seminole Trail. On a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, hundreds of residents posted their experiences and demands when it comes to improving the road’s safety.
WKYT 27
WKYT files open records request for police policies after Desman LaDuke’s death
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been nearly a month since Desman LaDuke was shot and killed by police amid a standoff situation in Nicholasville. The investigation by Kentucky State Police still carries on, but questions have been raised over the handling of the situation by Nicholasville police. The records...
44-year-old man killed in Mt. Sterling shooting
A man has died after a shooting in Mt. Sterling, Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams confirms to LEX 18.
WKYT 27
New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning disturbing new details from an investigation into the now-disbanded Farmhouse Fraternity at the University of Kentucky. A report from UK’s Office of Student Conduct’s investigation details what they describe as a “deeply ingrained culture of alcohol and hazing behaviors that showed a clear lack and understanding of policy.”
fox56news.com
1 dead following homicide on Yellowstone Parkway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man is dead following a homicide in Lexington on Tuesday morning. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said Brandon Joseph Walker, 37, died after being shot multiple times. The Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched at 9:10 a.m. to the 2800 block...
WKYT 27
Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee is dead after an incident at the Georgetown Toyota plant on Tuesday. According to the coroner, 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner says Garcia had worked at Toyota for several years. Toyota released this statement:. On November 15, an...
wchstv.com
One person killed, one injured in Interstate 64 crash in Kentucky
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 64 in Kentucky on Wednesday, officials said. A pickup truck was found over an embankment about 7 a.m. just east of Morehead, according to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office.
WKYT 27
Name of victim in Lexington homicide released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
WKYT 27
Golden Alert canceled for missing 81-year-old woman with dementia in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Golden Alert for Judy Howard has been canceled. She has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden alert for 81-year-old Judy Howard. Howard was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, from the 1000 block of Georgetown Road. Howard...
q95fm.net
Officials Looking For Escaped Inmate
The Kentucky State Police, Post 7, in Richmond was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. today, by the Madison County Detention Center regarding an escaped inmate. The initial investigation alleges Ricky Slone, 54 years old of Richmond, KY, escaped from a work detail around 9:34 a.m., from the Animal Shelter in Madison County. He is described as being 5’5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots. Slone is currently wanted for Escape 2nd degree.
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department holds fourth annual fire camp for young girls
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are showing the new generation what it means to be a first responder. The Lexington Fire Training Center is hosting the fourth Brenda Cowan Fire Camp for Girls. Wednesday morning, local girls here in Lexington got a chance to learn what it’s like to...
WKYT 27
Wife of Carter County Judge Executive identified as victim in Rowan County crash
ROWAN Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The victim in a Rowan County crash has been identified. The Rowan County Coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Rose Malone of Grayson, Kentucky. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Malone was the wife of Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone. Judge Malone had...
WKYT 27
After the death of another friend, advocates look for solutions to gun violence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A close friend of well-known advocate and the Director of One Lexington Devine Carama was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Now Carama shares that the community has lost a good man, with a big heart. “We need more Big Bs. We need more people with love...
WKYT 27
Sophia Rosing waives her case to grand jury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The former UK student accused of assaulting a dorm worker was back in court Tuesday morning. Sophia Rosing appeared for a preliminary hearing but she decided to waive that right. “We are prepared to waive her preliminary hearing to the Fayette County Grand Jury,” said Fred...
