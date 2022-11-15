The Ford Ranger Raptor has officially touched down in Europe, allowing buyers on the Old Continent to see what the capable pickup truck is all about. Just as in other markets, including Australia, the Ranger Raptor is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. However, whereas this engine churns out a cool 392 hp (292 kW) and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm) of torque in Australia, in Europe it is capped at 288 hp and 362 lb-ft (491 Nm). This is because of stricter emissions standards in the European Union.

