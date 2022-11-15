Read full article on original website
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Dyno Figures Embarrass Ferrari And Lamborghini
It was only a matter of time before somebody put the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 on a chassis dyno to see how many of the claimed 670 horses actually make it to the wheels. We now finally have an answer to the question, thanks to the Speed Demon YouTube...
Carscoops
Why Wait For Porsche’s 911 Dakar When You Can Get This Safari-Style 911 Carrera Coupe Now
Porsche’s official off-road version of the 911 that will be given the “Dakar” title is just around the corner, but it’s a big company now with very high standards, so it’ll take some time before anyone can actually park a modern rally-ready 911 under their garage – and that’s if you manage to get in line first.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Estate Plugs Into The Future With PHEV Powertrain
Crossovers might be king, but Mercedes isn’t ready to give up on wagons and that’s clear once again as spy photographers have snapped the redesigned E-Class Estate. Caught undergoing testing in Germany, the model will follow in the footsteps of the sedan and adopt an evolutionary but streamlined design. The camouflage hides a number of details, but we can see the grocery getter will have a larger and more prominent single bar grille that is flanked by sweptback headlights and a wide central intake.
Carscoops
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Lands In Europe But Only Has 288 HP
The Ford Ranger Raptor has officially touched down in Europe, allowing buyers on the Old Continent to see what the capable pickup truck is all about. Just as in other markets, including Australia, the Ranger Raptor is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. However, whereas this engine churns out a cool 392 hp (292 kW) and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm) of torque in Australia, in Europe it is capped at 288 hp and 362 lb-ft (491 Nm). This is because of stricter emissions standards in the European Union.
Carscoops
Ultra Rare Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival Visits The Top Gear Test Track
While continuation cars are cool, most seem to be as rare and babied as the originals. Fortunately, that’s not always the case, as this Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival has been given a thorough thrashing around the Top Gear test track by none other than The Stig. Limited to...
Carscoops
G-Power’s 720 HP BMW M3 Is Aimed At Those Seeking Supercar Performance
Not satisfied with the performance that the latest-generation BMW M3 offers from the factory, the experts over at G-Power have launched an upgrade package for the sports sedan. Dubbed the G3M Bi-Turbo, the car’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder benefits from new ECU software. This means that rather than pumping out 503...
Carscoops
Tesla Will Deliver Its First Electric Semis To Customers At Live December 1st Event
After years of development and numerous delays, the Tesla Semi is nearly here. The first deliveries will take place at a live event for the occasion on December 1st. We expect a full breakdown of the truck’s specifications and there’s a chance that Tesla might even throw in a surprise or two along the way.
Carscoops
Europe’s Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition Sells Out In Under 24 Hours
Pre-sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition started in select European markets on November 9, but the demand for the EV was so high that all of the 2,500 units sold out in less than 24 hours. The Ioniq 6 First Edition was offered in Germany, the UK, France,...
Carscoops
The Ex Stig Shows How Much Fun You Can Have In New M3 Touring
It may have taken BMW decades to launch a Touring version of the M3 but now that the Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate rival is here, Ben Collins recently had the chance to put it through its paces around the Nurburgring GP circuit. Given that Collins once served...
electrek.co
Amazon takes heat for selling devices to hot-rod electric bikes for more speed
It’s a tale as old as time, humans finding ways to boost the speed of their rides. Cars get chipped. Motorcycles get aftermarket sprockets. Hell, back in the day horses probably got fed “the good carrots.” Now one of the latest forms of speed hacking has targeted electric bikes, and Amazon is getting raked over the coals for helping provide the goods to illegally hot-rod those e-bikes.
Carscoops
2023 Porsche Dakar Is The Slowest 911 Since The ’80s, But We Want One So Badly
Just when you thought the 911 couldn’t get any cooler, Porsche takes its most iconic model to new heights with the 2023 Dakar, an all-wheel drive 911 that won’t sweat it if you swap freeways for farm tracks and still keep the hammer down. Forget those endless spy...
Carscoops
Mercedes Dealer Trying To Sell GT Black Series For Double The Price After $336,840 Markup
No one is going to deny that the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is a beast. In fact, it was once the fastest production car to ever lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife. However, not even a vehicle as prized as this should be hit with a nearly 100 percent price markup. Veteran...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Drops Disguise And Shows Its New, Sleeker Body
The weather is getting chilly, but that hasn’t stopped the 2024 Mercedes E-Class from stripping down and showing some skin. While the front and rear ends are still heavily camouflaged, the rest of the car has dropped the disguise to reveal an evolutionary design that incorporates a number of cues from the larger S-Class.
Road & Track
2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels
The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Releases Spotify Playlists Tuned To Its Engine Sounds
Lamborghini is releasing new Spotify playlists as a way to connect fans to its trio of engines. The automaker developed three unique playlists, one to match each of its unique engines, and each one is ‘tuned’ to that powerplant. Here’s how to get what Lamborghini calls “the most complete and all-encompassing driving experience.”
Carscoops
Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept Comes To Impress Americans In LA
The wild and retro-futuristic Hyundai N Vision 74 concept has made its U.S. debut, gracing the automaker’s booth at the LA Auto Show. Its first stop on American soil, the concept car looks as wild live as it did in renderings. Inspired by the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept, which...
Carscoops
2023 Toyota Prius Coming To Europe Solely As A 220 HP PHEV
Toyota announced that the all-new fifth-generation Prius will be available in Europe in PHEV-only form with 220 hp, offering improved efficiency, and double the electric range of its predecessor. The European premiere of the electrified model is scheduled for December 5, ahead of the first deliveries in spring 2023. More...
Carscoops
M-Sport Will Keep Building Ford Fiesta Rally Cars
Soon after Ford announced that the Fiesta will be axed in June 2023, M-Sport has taken to social media to confirm that it will continue to build Fiesta-based rally cars. Ford has been building the Fiesta since 1975, making it the brand’s second longest-running nameplate behind the Transit. The current generation model has been on the market for six years and underwent its most recent facelift just two years ago.
Carscoops
Lucid Air Sapphire Runs To 60 MPH In 1.89 Seconds, Can Hit 205 MPH
The Lucid Air Sapphire is coming for the Tesla Model S Plaid and the car manufacturer has just announced the breathtaking performance figures offered up by its flagship model. The covers were lifted off the Air Sapphire at August’s Monterey Car Week but key details about it were not revealed. It has now been confirmed that the Air Sapphire can sprint to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a blistering 1.89 seconds, making it 0.01 seconds quicker than the Model S Plaid, not that anyone will be able to feel that difference.
Carscoops
Watch The 2023 Toyota Prius World Premiere Here Live At 11:30 PM ET
The fifth-generation Toyota Prius promises to be quite different than its predecessors and will soon be unveiled by the Japanese car manufacturer. The full reveal of the JDM model will be streamed via the video link below at 11:30pm ET, while the North American specification model will be revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week.
