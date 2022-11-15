ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carscoops

2024 Mercedes E-Class Estate Plugs Into The Future With PHEV Powertrain

Crossovers might be king, but Mercedes isn’t ready to give up on wagons and that’s clear once again as spy photographers have snapped the redesigned E-Class Estate. Caught undergoing testing in Germany, the model will follow in the footsteps of the sedan and adopt an evolutionary but streamlined design. The camouflage hides a number of details, but we can see the grocery getter will have a larger and more prominent single bar grille that is flanked by sweptback headlights and a wide central intake.
Carscoops

2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Lands In Europe But Only Has 288 HP

The Ford Ranger Raptor has officially touched down in Europe, allowing buyers on the Old Continent to see what the capable pickup truck is all about. Just as in other markets, including Australia, the Ranger Raptor is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. However, whereas this engine churns out a cool 392 hp (292 kW) and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm) of torque in Australia, in Europe it is capped at 288 hp and 362 lb-ft (491 Nm). This is because of stricter emissions standards in the European Union.
Carscoops

Ultra Rare Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival Visits The Top Gear Test Track

While continuation cars are cool, most seem to be as rare and babied as the originals. Fortunately, that’s not always the case, as this Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival has been given a thorough thrashing around the Top Gear test track by none other than The Stig. Limited to...
Carscoops

G-Power’s 720 HP BMW M3 Is Aimed At Those Seeking Supercar Performance

Not satisfied with the performance that the latest-generation BMW M3 offers from the factory, the experts over at G-Power have launched an upgrade package for the sports sedan. Dubbed the G3M Bi-Turbo, the car’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder benefits from new ECU software. This means that rather than pumping out 503...
Carscoops

Tesla Will Deliver Its First Electric Semis To Customers At Live December 1st Event

After years of development and numerous delays, the Tesla Semi is nearly here. The first deliveries will take place at a live event for the occasion on December 1st. We expect a full breakdown of the truck’s specifications and there’s a chance that Tesla might even throw in a surprise or two along the way.
Carscoops

Europe’s Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition Sells Out In Under 24 Hours

Pre-sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition started in select European markets on November 9, but the demand for the EV was so high that all of the 2,500 units sold out in less than 24 hours. The Ioniq 6 First Edition was offered in Germany, the UK, France,...
Carscoops

The Ex Stig Shows How Much Fun You Can Have In New M3 Touring

It may have taken BMW decades to launch a Touring version of the M3 but now that the Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate rival is here, Ben Collins recently had the chance to put it through its paces around the Nurburgring GP circuit. Given that Collins once served...
electrek.co

Amazon takes heat for selling devices to hot-rod electric bikes for more speed

It’s a tale as old as time, humans finding ways to boost the speed of their rides. Cars get chipped. Motorcycles get aftermarket sprockets. Hell, back in the day horses probably got fed “the good carrots.” Now one of the latest forms of speed hacking has targeted electric bikes, and Amazon is getting raked over the coals for helping provide the goods to illegally hot-rod those e-bikes.
Carscoops

2024 Mercedes E-Class Drops Disguise And Shows Its New, Sleeker Body

The weather is getting chilly, but that hasn’t stopped the 2024 Mercedes E-Class from stripping down and showing some skin. While the front and rear ends are still heavily camouflaged, the rest of the car has dropped the disguise to reveal an evolutionary design that incorporates a number of cues from the larger S-Class.
Road & Track

2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels

The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
Carscoops

Lamborghini Releases Spotify Playlists Tuned To Its Engine Sounds

Lamborghini is releasing new Spotify playlists as a way to connect fans to its trio of engines. The automaker developed three unique playlists, one to match each of its unique engines, and each one is ‘tuned’ to that powerplant. Here’s how to get what Lamborghini calls “the most complete and all-encompassing driving experience.”
Carscoops

Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept Comes To Impress Americans In LA

The wild and retro-futuristic Hyundai N Vision 74 concept has made its U.S. debut, gracing the automaker’s booth at the LA Auto Show. Its first stop on American soil, the concept car looks as wild live as it did in renderings. Inspired by the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept, which...
Carscoops

2023 Toyota Prius Coming To Europe Solely As A 220 HP PHEV

Toyota announced that the all-new fifth-generation Prius will be available in Europe in PHEV-only form with 220 hp, offering improved efficiency, and double the electric range of its predecessor. The European premiere of the electrified model is scheduled for December 5, ahead of the first deliveries in spring 2023. More...
Carscoops

M-Sport Will Keep Building Ford Fiesta Rally Cars

Soon after Ford announced that the Fiesta will be axed in June 2023, M-Sport has taken to social media to confirm that it will continue to build Fiesta-based rally cars. Ford has been building the Fiesta since 1975, making it the brand’s second longest-running nameplate behind the Transit. The current generation model has been on the market for six years and underwent its most recent facelift just two years ago.
Carscoops

Lucid Air Sapphire Runs To 60 MPH In 1.89 Seconds, Can Hit 205 MPH

The Lucid Air Sapphire is coming for the Tesla Model S Plaid and the car manufacturer has just announced the breathtaking performance figures offered up by its flagship model. The covers were lifted off the Air Sapphire at August’s Monterey Car Week but key details about it were not revealed. It has now been confirmed that the Air Sapphire can sprint to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a blistering 1.89 seconds, making it 0.01 seconds quicker than the Model S Plaid, not that anyone will be able to feel that difference.
Carscoops

Watch The 2023 Toyota Prius World Premiere Here Live At 11:30 PM ET

The fifth-generation Toyota Prius promises to be quite different than its predecessors and will soon be unveiled by the Japanese car manufacturer. The full reveal of the JDM model will be streamed via the video link below at 11:30pm ET, while the North American specification model will be revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week.

