The New York Times reviewed a new book, The Hyacinth Girl by Lyndall Gordon, that reconsiders T.S. Eliot’s work in light of his relationship with Emily Hale, who taught drama at Scripps during the College’s early years. The book is based on the correspondence between Hale and Eliot, which was made available to the public in January 2020. Eliot also visited Hale at Scripps on a trip to California in 1932.

