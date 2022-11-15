Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's Marques Buford out with potentially serious injury
Two defensive plays into the game and Nebraska was without one of its starting safeties. Marques Buford stayed down on the sideline after a deep Wisconsin incompletion and eventually had to be carted off the field. The second-year defender continued to pump up teammates and the Memorial Stadium crowd as he departed into the northwest tunnel.
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12
Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
KETV.com
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts gives update on Huskers' coaching search
LINCOLN, Neb. — With signing day just a little more than a month away, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts shared his optimism Wednesday night about finding the best fit for the Huskers' next football coach. "Things are going well. We're where we had hoped to be and confident as...
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: University announces historic statewide $3 billion fundraising campaign
The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday. The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
News Channel Nebraska
Ruth Ann Boese
Ruth Ann Boese, 74 of Lincoln, formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully at Bryan Hospital after a courageous battle with colon cancer, on November 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 8, 1948, in Nebraska City, NE to Kenneth and Esther (Steinhoff) Wessel of Avoca, NE.
KETV.com
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks late-game loss to Wisconsin at home
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska suffered another season loss after falling to Wisconsin by one point late in the fourth quarter, 15-14. In this week's postgame press conference, interim head coach Mickey Joseph wasn't shy about the effects of the Badger comeback. "This is a tough one — to be...
Report: Oklahoma to Hire Former Nebraska HC Doc Sadler as Special Advisor
Sadler has spent the previous three seasons as an assistant with the Cornhuskers after being the head coach in Lincoln from 2006-2012.
News Channel Nebraska
HIGHLIGHTS: Badgers comeback dooms Huskers 15-14
LINCOLN - It’s a story Husker fans have seen before. Yet another one score loss, another loss to Wisconsin, and a ground and pound run game that wears the Blackshirts down. That was all on display on a chilly Saturday at Memorial Stadium as Nebraska fell to Wisconsin 15-14, spoiling senior day for the Big Red.
News Channel Nebraska
Economic development organization presents childcare grants
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska economic development organization has awarded grants to childcare providers to help fill a shortage of kids care in the area. Gage Area Growth Enterprise, known as NGage, has approved grants to three Beatrice and Gage County providers to help boost their childcare capacity. NGage Executive Director Rachel Kreikemeier says increasing childcare availability is a critical workforce concern.
KETV.com
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph says quarterback Casey Thompson will play against Wisconsin
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph said on Thursday that Casey Thompson will play against Wisconsin. Joseph said that Thompson has thrown the ball well in practice and is set to return against the Badgers. "Unless he wakes up tomorrow and he says, 'My whole elbow...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
News Channel Nebraska
Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Mertz’s late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin’s comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 Saturday for their ninth straight win in the series. The Badgers earned their grinding...
Volleyball: No. 6 Nebraska at Iowa Tonight
The final road match of the season is a border battle for No. 6 Nebraska volleyball. The Huskers are at Iowa tonight. This is a rematch for the two teams from exactly a week ago when Big Red earned the dominant sweep in Lincoln. Nebraska is 22-3 on the season...
1011now.com
Blue Springs: One Property at a Time
BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteers in a small Gage county town are buying rundown properties, cleaning up lots, and attracting new construction. We caught up with Rex Adams, who is the chairman of an organization called “One Property At A Time.”. “The organization was formed in 2017,” Adams...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Catholics distribute Thanksgiving meals to families facing food insecurity
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 150 families were given turkeys, hams, stuffing, mashed potatoes and other Thanksgiving supplies on Friday morning. The Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska and the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln handed out the bags of food in an effort to reduce food insecurity in Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth, Nebraska City residents on state appointments
LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced appointments Wednesday to boards and commissions. Appointed to the crime victim’s reparations committee are Lou Leone of Nebraska City, David Nelson of Gretna and Weysan Dun of Omaha. Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Public Schools, is appointed to the Nebraska Children’s...
klkntv.com
‘A godsend’: Hundreds head to Lincoln event for rent and utility assistance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Friday, Lincolnites flooded the Urban Development Department’s Rent and Utilities Assistance Event to apply for financial help after the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has dispersed money to 5,000 Lincoln homes, totaling $40 million in financial aid. With the end of the program swiftly...
North Platte Telegraph
'Fairly depressed' — Bald eagle injured near Burwell now a long way from home
Trooper Cody Cassidy didn’t find the fugitive he was searching for Saturday, but something else caught his eye. Something on the side of the highway between Burwell and Taylor. Cassidy pulled up and pulled over. He realized he was staring at a young eagle. He’s found other eagles before,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season is underway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season opened Nov. 1 and may stay open until Feb. 28, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. Those with a valid fur harvest permit are allowed to trap one otter this season. The season may close early, depending...
