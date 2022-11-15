ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Kearney Hub

Nebraska's Marques Buford out with potentially serious injury

Two defensive plays into the game and Nebraska was without one of its starting safeties. Marques Buford stayed down on the sideline after a deep Wisconsin incompletion and eventually had to be carted off the field. The second-year defender continued to pump up teammates and the Memorial Stadium crowd as he departed into the northwest tunnel.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12

Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: University announces historic statewide $3 billion fundraising campaign

The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday. The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ruth Ann Boese

Ruth Ann Boese, 74 of Lincoln, formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully at Bryan Hospital after a courageous battle with colon cancer, on November 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 8, 1948, in Nebraska City, NE to Kenneth and Esther (Steinhoff) Wessel of Avoca, NE.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks late-game loss to Wisconsin at home

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska suffered another season loss after falling to Wisconsin by one point late in the fourth quarter, 15-14. In this week's postgame press conference, interim head coach Mickey Joseph wasn't shy about the effects of the Badger comeback. "This is a tough one — to be...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

HIGHLIGHTS: Badgers comeback dooms Huskers 15-14

LINCOLN - It’s a story Husker fans have seen before. Yet another one score loss, another loss to Wisconsin, and a ground and pound run game that wears the Blackshirts down. That was all on display on a chilly Saturday at Memorial Stadium as Nebraska fell to Wisconsin 15-14, spoiling senior day for the Big Red.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Economic development organization presents childcare grants

BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska economic development organization has awarded grants to childcare providers to help fill a shortage of kids care in the area. Gage Area Growth Enterprise, known as NGage, has approved grants to three Beatrice and Gage County providers to help boost their childcare capacity. NGage Executive Director Rachel Kreikemeier says increasing childcare availability is a critical workforce concern.
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Leone resigns city administration post in Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Leone, who took the job during the pandemic of 2020, said finance and budget development are keys to the position. He also lists acquiring a 43-acre site to develop workforce housing among his accomplishments at Nebraska City.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Mertz’s late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin’s comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 Saturday for their ninth straight win in the series. The Badgers earned their grinding...
MADISON, WI
AllHuskers

Volleyball: No. 6 Nebraska at Iowa Tonight

The final road match of the season is a border battle for No. 6 Nebraska volleyball. The Huskers are at Iowa tonight. This is a rematch for the two teams from exactly a week ago when Big Red earned the dominant sweep in Lincoln. Nebraska is 22-3 on the season...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Blue Springs: One Property at a Time

BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteers in a small Gage county town are buying rundown properties, cleaning up lots, and attracting new construction. We caught up with Rex Adams, who is the chairman of an organization called “One Property At A Time.”. “The organization was formed in 2017,” Adams...
BLUE SPRINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Plattsmouth, Nebraska City residents on state appointments

LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced appointments Wednesday to boards and commissions. Appointed to the crime victim’s reparations committee are Lou Leone of Nebraska City, David Nelson of Gretna and Weysan Dun of Omaha. Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Public Schools, is appointed to the Nebraska Children’s...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season is underway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s second river otter trapping season opened Nov. 1 and may stay open until Feb. 28, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. Those with a valid fur harvest permit are allowed to trap one otter this season. The season may close early, depending...
NEBRASKA STATE

