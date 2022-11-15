Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mukwonago takes home silver in slugfest
MADISON — It became plain to see as the second half transpired that whoever had the football last would leave Camp Randall Stadium with the gold ball. Kimberly is no stranger to that feeling. It got to experience it again on a frigid Friday evening in Madison. Senior running...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Raise the gold ball once again
MADISON — The WIAA Division 2 state football championship game was destined to be a shootout. Then Kettle Moraine’s defense showed up to the party. After allowing 10 first-quarter points, the Lasers shut out West De Pere the rest of the way, scoring 20 unanswered to pull away for a 27-10 victory Friday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium. It gave Kettle Moraine its second state title in program history and first since 1988, as head coach Matt McDonnell gleefully hoisted the gold ball trophy from midfield for all of the KM faithful to see.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Late field goal stops Crusaders’ four-peat attempt
MADISON — Camp Randall Stadium turned into a snow globe during the second half of Thursday night’s WIAA Division 4 state football championship, and with it, Catholic Memorial’s world came crashing down. Despite the tricky conditions, Columbus senior Corbin Hynes made a go-ahead 31-yard field goal with...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Prosper scores 31, Marquette beats LIU 95-58
MILWAUKEE — Olivier-Maxence Prosper's 31 points led Marquette over LIU 95-58 on Thursday. Prosper shot 11 for 12 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Kam Jones scored 13 points and added five rebounds and three steals. David Joplin recorded 12 points and was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.
Raising Cane’s Pushing into Wisconsin with New Kenosha Site
The company is planning to open at least ten new locations in Wisconsin
DT Jamel Howard de-commits from Wisconsin
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard has de-committed from Wisconsin. "After lots of long hard thoughts, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Howard said. "Thank you to the Badger family for everything." He visits Michigan this weekend and with that I have now put in a Crystal Ball pick...
Aviation International News
Metroliner Crashes on Wisconsin Golf Course
Minor injuries were reported for the three humans and 53 dogs aboard a 1985 Fairchild Metro SA227 after the turboprop twin crashed onto a golf course 3.2 nm short of the approach to Runway 10 at Wisconsin's Waukesha County Airport on Tuesday. Weather conditions at the time were reported as one-half mile with snow and fog and a ceiling of 300 feet.
Greater Milwaukee Today
James ‘Jim’ P. Nelson
May 8, 1959 - Nov. 15, 2022. James “Jim” P. Nelson of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the age of 63. He was born in France on May 8, 1959, the son of James and Peg (nee Stevick) Nelson. On July 21, 1978, he...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Going goo goo for Gaga Ball
WEST BEND — A Gaga Ball pit has opened up at a local elementary school for the second time this week, as Justin Martinez, a West Bend High senior and former Fair Park Elementary School student, built one at his elementary school alma mater. According to Martinez, who built...
WATCH: Kenosha middle schooler surprised by deployed father during class
Mahone Middle School student Evelyn Christensen was surprised by her father during class. Lieutenant Commander Bryce Christensen was deployed for more than three months of a two-year deployment.
3 Wisconsin Speakeasies That Will Have You Living Your Best Roaring 20s Life
Living in Illinois we all think we know a lot about our neighbors to the North, but did you know that Wisconsin was a hotspot for speakeasies during the Prohibition era? Me neither, and now I need to know more!. What is a Speakeasy?. For those that may have slept...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites share deer hunting experiences on first day of 2022 gun deer hunting season
ERIN, Wis. — With their orange gear in tow, Wisconsinites took to the woods on Saturday for the beginning of the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season. Aaron Rusch of Richfield, Wis. started his hunt bright and early in Washington County. It didn’t take long for him to accomplish something he had never done before.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Community mourns the death of two tiger cubs at Shalom Wildlife Zoo | By David Fechter
November 19, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A devastating day of mourning at Shalom Wildlife as two of the baby tigers have died. Zoo owner David Fechter said they are “heartbroken.”. He gave permission to share the news. With broken hearts we are saddened to tell...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waupaca deer hunter rescued from river when kayak capsizes
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A deer hunter whose kayak capsized Saturday morning in an eastern Wisconsin wildlife area was rescued after spending about an hour in icy waters. Authorities say the 27-year-old man from Waupaca was being treated at a hospital for hypothermia after Lamartine firefighters used an inflatable rescue sled to pull him from the Fond du Lac River north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail. His condition is not known, but he was able to give details to law enforcement.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Diane L. Gaido
Dec. 23, 1943 - Nov. 9, 2022. Diane L. Gaido, age 78, passed away on November 9, 2022, surrounded by her family at Aurora Hospital. Diane is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughter, Angela (Christopher) Lewein; son, Peter Gaido; her grandchildren, Ali Christenson, Nicholas and Anthony Lewein and Madeline (Jesse) Gundacker; her sister Connie Higgins; brother Gordon Fleury; and many other family and friends.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
Greater Milwaukee Today
James ‘Jim’ Christus
Surrounded by loved ones, Jim closed his eyes for the last time on November 16, 2022. Though diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, Jim lived a life unwavered. Traveling, watching Packers games and celebrating them with his famous touchdown dances, attending Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) events, running, Facebooking, enjoying movie Tuesdays, and loving his wife, he persisted in doing the things most meaningful to him. He’d be described as kind, funny, quirky and was looked up to as a role model by many. There are so many hilarious stories involving Jim, he had a way about him that would always bring a smile to your face. Jim did not let HD limit him in doing the things he loved, like: watching backyard wildlife, listening to music, enjoying sweets — especially donuts, and as a proud member of the Elk’s Lodge 400, participating in their bocce ball league.
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Susan M. Schulteis
Susan M. Schulteis (nee Doerfert) age 72 of Hartford passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend, surrounded by the love and care of her sons and family. Susan was born October 11, 1950, in Hartford to Dolores A. (nee Werner) and Raymond F. Doerfert....
