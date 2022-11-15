ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Mukwonago takes home silver in slugfest

MADISON — It became plain to see as the second half transpired that whoever had the football last would leave Camp Randall Stadium with the gold ball. Kimberly is no stranger to that feeling. It got to experience it again on a frigid Friday evening in Madison. Senior running...
KIMBERLY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Raise the gold ball once again

MADISON — The WIAA Division 2 state football championship game was destined to be a shootout. Then Kettle Moraine’s defense showed up to the party. After allowing 10 first-quarter points, the Lasers shut out West De Pere the rest of the way, scoring 20 unanswered to pull away for a 27-10 victory Friday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium. It gave Kettle Moraine its second state title in program history and first since 1988, as head coach Matt McDonnell gleefully hoisted the gold ball trophy from midfield for all of the KM faithful to see.
WALES, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Late field goal stops Crusaders’ four-peat attempt

MADISON — Camp Randall Stadium turned into a snow globe during the second half of Thursday night’s WIAA Division 4 state football championship, and with it, Catholic Memorial’s world came crashing down. Despite the tricky conditions, Columbus senior Corbin Hynes made a go-ahead 31-yard field goal with...
COLUMBUS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Prosper scores 31, Marquette beats LIU 95-58

MILWAUKEE — Olivier-Maxence Prosper's 31 points led Marquette over LIU 95-58 on Thursday. Prosper shot 11 for 12 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Kam Jones scored 13 points and added five rebounds and three steals. David Joplin recorded 12 points and was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.
MILWAUKEE, WI
247Sports

DT Jamel Howard de-commits from Wisconsin

Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard has de-committed from Wisconsin. "After lots of long hard thoughts, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Howard said. "Thank you to the Badger family for everything." He visits Michigan this weekend and with that I have now put in a Crystal Ball pick...
MADISON, WI
Aviation International News

Metroliner Crashes on Wisconsin Golf Course

Minor injuries were reported for the three humans and 53 dogs aboard a 1985 Fairchild Metro SA227 after the turboprop twin crashed onto a golf course 3.2 nm short of the approach to Runway 10 at Wisconsin's Waukesha County Airport on Tuesday. Weather conditions at the time were reported as one-half mile with snow and fog and a ceiling of 300 feet.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James ‘Jim’ P. Nelson

May 8, 1959 - Nov. 15, 2022. James “Jim” P. Nelson of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the age of 63. He was born in France on May 8, 1959, the son of James and Peg (nee Stevick) Nelson. On July 21, 1978, he...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Going goo goo for Gaga Ball

WEST BEND — A Gaga Ball pit has opened up at a local elementary school for the second time this week, as Justin Martinez, a West Bend High senior and former Fair Park Elementary School student, built one at his elementary school alma mater. According to Martinez, who built...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waupaca deer hunter rescued from river when kayak capsizes

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A deer hunter whose kayak capsized Saturday morning in an eastern Wisconsin wildlife area was rescued after spending about an hour in icy waters. Authorities say the 27-year-old man from Waupaca was being treated at a hospital for hypothermia after Lamartine firefighters used an inflatable rescue sled to pull him from the Fond du Lac River north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail. His condition is not known, but he was able to give details to law enforcement.
WAUPACA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Diane L. Gaido

Dec. 23, 1943 - Nov. 9, 2022. Diane L. Gaido, age 78, passed away on November 9, 2022, surrounded by her family at Aurora Hospital. Diane is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughter, Angela (Christopher) Lewein; son, Peter Gaido; her grandchildren, Ali Christenson, Nicholas and Anthony Lewein and Madeline (Jesse) Gundacker; her sister Connie Higgins; brother Gordon Fleury; and many other family and friends.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

James ‘Jim’ Christus

Surrounded by loved ones, Jim closed his eyes for the last time on November 16, 2022. Though diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, Jim lived a life unwavered. Traveling, watching Packers games and celebrating them with his famous touchdown dances, attending Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) events, running, Facebooking, enjoying movie Tuesdays, and loving his wife, he persisted in doing the things most meaningful to him. He’d be described as kind, funny, quirky and was looked up to as a role model by many. There are so many hilarious stories involving Jim, he had a way about him that would always bring a smile to your face. Jim did not let HD limit him in doing the things he loved, like: watching backyard wildlife, listening to music, enjoying sweets — especially donuts, and as a proud member of the Elk’s Lodge 400, participating in their bocce ball league.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Susan M. Schulteis

Susan M. Schulteis (nee Doerfert) age 72 of Hartford passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend, surrounded by the love and care of her sons and family. Susan was born October 11, 1950, in Hartford to Dolores A. (nee Werner) and Raymond F. Doerfert....
HARTFORD, WI

