With each harvest, scientists learn more about the best ways to grow, store, and share the Washington State University-bred Cosmic Crisp® apple. This year, the largest harvest yet will hit stores just a few days after the 2022 Apple Cup. Set by a committee of WSU scientists, growers, and fruit industry professionals, the official Dec. 1 release date ensures apples are harvested and shipped for peak texture, juiciness, and flavor. That date is a few weeks later than prior years due to 2022’s unusually cold spring.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO