wsu.edu
Engineering student wins IEEE power scholarship
Washington State University student Isobel Baetz is a recipient of an IEEE Power and Energy Society scholarship. The scholarship is meant to attract highly qualified engineering students to work in the power and energy industry, according to the IEEE website. Baetz, a senior in electrical engineering with an emphasis in...
Regents advance infrastructure projects during Friday meeting
Members of the Washington State University Board of Regents took action to advance several critical infrastructure projects across the system during their meeting Friday in Vancouver. Regents voted to move ahead with the design phase of two projects on the WSU Pullman campus – the Taylor Sports Complex and the...
President’s House renamed in honor of historic female faculty member
The historic College Hill home in Pullman that for a century served as the Washington State University president’s residence is being renamed in honor of a pioneering female faculty member. With approval Friday from the WSU Board of Regents, the President House on the WSU Pullman campus will be...
Tony Opheim named interim VP of Information Technology Services and CIO
Associate Vice President and Deputy Chief Information Officer Tony Opheim will begin a new role as interim vice president and chief information officer of WSU Information Technology Services in February 2023 following the departure of Sasi Pillay. Pillay has accepted a new role at University of Nevada, Reno, but will...
Fresh harvest of Cosmic Crisp® apples hit stores Dec. 1
With each harvest, scientists learn more about the best ways to grow, store, and share the Washington State University-bred Cosmic Crisp® apple. This year, the largest harvest yet will hit stores just a few days after the 2022 Apple Cup. Set by a committee of WSU scientists, growers, and fruit industry professionals, the official Dec. 1 release date ensures apples are harvested and shipped for peak texture, juiciness, and flavor. That date is a few weeks later than prior years due to 2022’s unusually cold spring.
Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace
This Boeing Speaker Series session will discuss the importance of Emotional Intelligence in the workplace by sharing personal lessons learned along a career journey while living and working in four countries, nine cities, at multiple companies, and on lots of airplanes. Speaker Bio: Sue Paish is the Vice President of...
Coug-founded clinic continues to offer free pet care after 35 years
Every other Saturday at noon in Seattle, Washington State University veterinary students and alumni are among those providing dozens of pets and their owners with veterinary care the animals would otherwise go without. The line varies from weekend to weekend. Just how many animals receive care in a day can...
Inflation is biggest concern for Pacific Northwest holiday shoppers
As concerns over inflation continue to grow, Pacific Northwest shoppers aim to be more fiscally conservative with spending intentions this holiday season, mirroring those at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from Washington State University’s Carson College of Business. The college’s sixth annual holiday...
