ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
National football post

Pitt takes advantage of Duke miscues, missed chances in win

Pitt feasted on a pair of costly Duke turnovers and running back Israel Abanikanda had another strong game as the host Panthers prevailed 28-26 by stopping a two-point conversion in the final minute Saturday afternoon. Duke was in Pitt territory with less than four minutes remaining, but couldn’t convert on...
DURHAM, NC
National football post

Ga. Tech rallies from 17 down to upset No. 13 North Carolina

Georgia Tech put together a pair of second-half touchdown drives and held host No. 13 North Carolina scoreless after halftime to pull off a 21-17 upset Saturday at Chapel Hill, N.C. Hassan Hall scored what turned out to be the winning touchdown on a 6-yard run with 11:08 remaining. Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
National football post

Will Howard leads No. 15 Kansas State past West Virginia

Will Howard threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns as No. 15 Kansas State matched its season high in points in defeating West Virginia 48-31 in Morgantown, W.Va., on Saturday afternoon. Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) will clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with a win...
MORGANTOWN, WV
National football post

Report: West Virginia benches starting QB JT Daniels

Sophomore Garrett Greene will start at quarterback for West Virginia against No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday, with JT Daniels benched on Senior Day, ESPN reported. Greene replaced an ineffective Daniels last week, leading the Mountaineers to a 23-20 win over Oklahoma to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Sooners.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy