Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
“Please Stay Vigilant” Says Police Chief After Four Idaho Murders
The term "Vandal Strong" has grown in strength over the last few days as the State of Idaho and the nation have watched, prayed, and mourned together surrounding the loss of four University of Idaho students. The incident is nothing shy of a tragedy in an area that otherwise has...
Idaho Students Gripped By Fear As Police Hunt For The Killer
Police from multiple local, state, and federal agencies continue to search for the killer or killers responsible for the murders of four University of Idaho students. Officials have issued multiple releases hoping to calm the public's fear in this case. Here is the latest from Moscow: The Moscow Police Department...
New Footage Shows Two of the Idaho Student Homicide Victims Hours Before Their Death [VIDEO]
What happened over the weekend in Moscow, Idaho was tragic and the community continues to try to wrap its heads around it. On Sunday, November 13 the Moscow police department responded to an unconscious individual on King Road. When they arrived they found four deceased students from the University of Idaho.
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0