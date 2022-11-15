Read full article on original website
Results of Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear 2022
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * In the early moments, Jericho brawled with Claudio on the outside. Bryan hit a dive to Guevara but then Jericho sent Bryan into the steel steps.
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of AEW Full Gear 2022 PPV
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Bender The Great What a shock the wwe fans are in here complaining as usual. I swear none of you wwe fans have lives. This is probably getting removed but I don't care anymore. Sick of the whining from wwe fans about...
AEW Dynamite falls to lowest viewership numbers since June of 2022 just prior to Full Gear
The November 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, which was the go-home edition prior to Full Gear, drew 818,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demo. This week saw a drop of 112,000 viewers from last week’s show which drew 930,000 viewers. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted...
Results of Death Triangle vs. The Elite at AEW Full Gear 2022
Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) for the AEW trios titles took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * The Elite made their entrance to Carry on Wayward Son. Omega and the Bucks had the rest of their crew with them and Don Calis was on commentary. There were “welcome back”, “f*ck CM Punk”, and “Colt Cabana” chants.
CM Punk jokes about altercation with The Elite: “I’m bad news, you don’t want me in the locker room”
CM Punk did commentary during Friday night’s Cage Fury Fighting Championships broadcast on UFC Fight Pass. At one point, a reference was made to Punk’s backstage altercation with The Elite in AEW. Punk brought up his injury by saying “everything is hurt, I’m nursing everything” and then joked about the altercation by saying “I’m bad news, you don’t want me in the locker room.” Announcer John Morgan then joked that Punk shouldn’t be allowed to do press conferences.
Results of Britt Baker vs. Saraya at AEW Full Gear 2022
Britt Baker vs. Saraya took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Saraya’s brother was at ringside for the match. Baker was by herself for the match. Baker and Saraya had a brief staredown before going at it as the crowd chanted “welcome back” at Saraya. Baker targeted the neck and gave Saraya a neckbreaker onto the floor.
JBL explains why he wore baggy pants during his return to WWE RAW
Wearing baggy pants during his return to WWE RAW on October 17th 2022 and it became a topic of discussion social media. During Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, JBL explains why he wore baggy pants…. “Let me tell you something. Men don’t wear skinny jeans. I don’t know...
Results of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Sting and Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2022
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Sting and Darby Allin took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * This match had no disqualifications and no count-outs. Jarrett came to the ring with several people dressed up as Sting. * A bodybag appeared on the stage and...
Results of The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory at AEW Full Gear 2022
The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve in Our Glory for the AEW tag team titles took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Billy Gunn was not at ringside with The Acclaimed. * Acclaimed had early momentum and were able to send Lee out of the ring....
Predictions for the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV
AEW’s last PPV of the year is finally upon us and while the build has seemed a little weak we know from experience that their PPVs usually deliver the goods. Here I will break down my predictions for the show…. Zero Hour: Brian Cage vs Lance Archer or Ricky...
Thunder Rosa could end up being stripped of the AEW women’s title
During a media call to promote the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the possibility of Thunder Rosa being stripped of the AEW women’s title due to injury…. ““Yes, it’s something we have considered. And it’s something to consider. I’m still weighing the pros...
Toni Storm gives her thoughts on Thunder Rosa possibly being stripped of the AEW women’s title
During an interview with TheRinger.com, AEW interim women’s champion commented on Thunder Rosa possibly being stripped of the AEW women’s title…. “Personally, I think she should just come to work and defend her championship like she’s supposed to, like a champion should. But if the injury lingers too long, I believe she should probably be stripped. And then I should be the AEW undisputed Women’s World Champion like I was supposed to be at All Out. That’s verbatim. I think she should defend her title. I think all champions should defend that championship. That doesn’t just go for Thunder Rosa. That goes for everybody.”
MR. TITO: 25 Years Later, the Impact of WWE Survivor Series 1997 “Montreal Screwjob” Remains
25 years ago on November 9th, 1997, the WWE held its November based Pay Per View Survivor Series in Montreal, Quebec, Canada… If you are a newer or younger wrestling fan and have yet to see that show, please do so immediately on your WWE Network or Peacock streaming service. In addition to that, check out Bret Hart’s Wrestling With Shadows documentary to see tons of behind the scenes footage leading up to and also being at that very event. That show, or at least the finish of the Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels WWF Title match, is arguably the most ground shaking moment in pro wrestling history.
Tony Khan has “nothing but positive things” to say about CM Punk’s AEW contributions
During a media call to promote the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about CM Punk’s status with AEW and here was Khan’s response…. “I can’t comment on that. I have nothing but positive things to say about the contributions CM Punk has made in AEW on screen and I certainly have a lot of positive things to say about the things he did in AEW to date, but I do understand why you’d ask and I appreciate you asking.” (quote courtesy of Skylar Russell)
Results of Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter at AEW Full Gear 2022
Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter for interim AEW women’s title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Storm knocked Hayter to the outside early with a hip attack and continued her attack on the floor. Hayter turned the tide and sent Storm into the barricade. Storm was able to counter Hayter and sent her into the ring post. Both eventually ended up back in the ring.
Video: Athena turns heel during the November 18th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage
In recent weeks, AEW star Athena has been teasing a heel turn. During the November 18th 2022 edition of Rampage, Athena defeated Madison Rayne but continued to attack her after the match and then struck down referee Aubrey Edwards. Ring of Honor women’s champion Mercedes Martinez, having just returned from injury, came down to the ring to confront Athena.
Results of Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear 2022
Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Nyla Rose made her entrance with Vickie Guerrero in a low rider. Nyla attacked Kiera Hogan on the outside of the ring before the match started. * Jade...
Bobby Fish asked about Adam Cole’s absence from AEW television
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted how “a number of people have brought up being very concerned” for Adam Cole. Cole has been out of action since he reportedly suffered a concussion during the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. While speaking to to Steve...
Mick Foley explains why he made the decision to leave Twitter
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley explained why he made the decision to leave Twitter…. “It would be easy to blame the atmosphere on Twitter. That was part of it, but since day one, I had trouble using Twitter in moderation, so it’s mostly on me. I struggled with it. I think a lot of people do. Then you get to where you’re spending hours a day just looking at everything on there, and as it became progressively more divisive, I began to feel like I was swimming in a pool full of turds. One turd, you can dodge that turd. Right? You can still enjoy the crystal clear water. But at a certain point, when being on Twitter just becomes an exercise in dodging turds, it’s time to get out of the water and that’s what I did.”
The latest regarding CM Punk’s torn triceps injury and status with AEW
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding CM Punk. It is being said that the rehab of CM Punk’s torn triceps injury is going “really well” but nothing was stated regarding when he’ll be cleared to wrestle again. There has reportedly been no change in Punk’s status with AEW and it’s believed that he’s still under contract to the company.
