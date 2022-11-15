Read full article on original website
Daines talks city events and the ongoing dispute with the railroad
LOGAN — Logan Mayor Holly Daines returned to KVNU’s For the People program this past Wednesday for her monthly Speak to the Mayor hour. She said there are more events planned as the city transitions into late November. “On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Center Street Christmas Parade...
Firefighters called to house fire near Adams Park
LOGAN — Firefighters were called to a house fire early Thursday morning, north of Adams Park in Logan. The fire was reported at 5:01 a.m. near 690 North 400 East. According to emergency radio traffic, the home occupants reported the fire may have started from a candle left burning in a bathroom. The residents were able to evacuate safely.
Sleigh rides through elk at Hardware Wildlife Management Area to continue
HYRUM — Sleigh rides through the elk at Hardware Wildlife Management Area will again be offered this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Starting Friday Dec. 2, the horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides will be offered through the middle of hundreds of wild elk while they are feeding at the southern Cache Valley site.
Warming center – to assist overnight homeless – about to open in Logan
LOGAN — It’s called the William A.Burnard Warming Center and it’s planning to start operations on December 9th, as a place to warm up and spend the night for local homeless individuals and families with no place to go on the coldest nights. On KVNU’s For the...
Logan Redevelopment Agency appropriates additional $500,000 for Center Block Plaza
LOGAN – As expected, members of the Logan Redevelopment Agency approved Resolution 22-45 RDA on Tuesday evening, appropriating an additional $500,000 for the city’s Center Block Plaza project. Following their regular meeting on Nov. 15, the members of the Logan City Council reconvened in their alternate role as...
Nancy Hale Hall
September 13, 1942 – November 18, 2022 (age 80) Nancy Hale Hall, passed away peacefully, after a long battle with dementia, on November 16, 2022 in Logan, Utah. She was born September 13, 1942 in Blackfoot, Idaho the only daughter of John LaThare Hale and Lois Reynolds Hale. Nancy was blessed to be raised in a home where the gospel of Jesus Christ was taught and lived. This experience was the foundation to her future life of steady faith and caring service.
Costco opens new store in Logan
LOGAN – Friday is the day that many throughout Northern Utah have been anxiously waiting for: the opening of a Costco warehouse store in Logan. The massive store, located at 1160 North 1000 West, had dozens of employees and construction workers feverishly working on last-minute details throughout this week to prepare the store and tire center for its grand opening.
UHSAA classification realignment proposal has Logan moving from 4A to 3A
LOGAN – The Utah High School Activities Association released a “first consideration” for upcoming re-alignment of regions and classification for schools that would take effect in fall of 2023. For schools in and around Cache Valley there are multiple potential changes that would impact high school athletics.
Interfaith Thanksgiving service slated for Sunday
HYDE PARK – A great way to kick off the week of Thanksgiving is to attend the 20th annual Cache Community Connections (CCC) Interfaith Thanksgiving Service at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church located at 725 S. 250 E. in Hyde Park. The service will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
Acrobats of Cirque Kalabanté provide mesmerizing show in Logan
LOGAN – The Cirque Kalabanté of Montreal gave an utterly mesmerizing performance at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Wednesday evening, as part of the Cache Valley Center for the Arts’ national touring series. Led by founder Yamoussa Bangoura, his troupe performed Afrique en Cirque, a 90-minute show...
Utah State vs San Diego preview: How to watch, projected starters, injuries
LOGAN – Utah State will take its 3-0 record on the road to take on the likewise 3-0 San Diego Toreros. If the Aggies win tonight, it’ll be the first 4-0 start since 2019 (started 7-0 that year). It would also be the first time since 2013 that USU started 4-0 while facing teams that were undefeated at the time of facing the Aggies.
Utah State wins OT thriller at San Diego
SAN DIEGO – With under 15 seconds to go in a tied ballgame at 89 apiece in San Diego, Utah State guard Steven Ashworth brought the ball up the court. Initially isolated against San Diego’s Sigu Sisoho Jawara on the right side, Ashworth reversed course and went around a Dan Akin screen. Jawara went under the screen so Ashworth stopped, popped, and nailed a 20-foot two-point shot to put Utah State up 91-89 with four seconds to play.
