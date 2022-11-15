Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
May be hurting? Of course it is hurting. Tips are discretionary expenses. They are first to go when belt-tightening. If the industry is upset, make the staff salaried and eliminate tipping entirely like has been done in other countries, like Japan.
Al Davis
2d ago
So all the waiters should get an automatic raise because the prices at the restaurant when up 20%???? Sorry…not a CHANCE I tip 20% on these new exorbitant menu prices!
seafoodsource.com
Inflation harming US seafood sales, but sales decline improves
Inflation continues to depress U.S. seafood sales, but the sales drop in October was less than in previous months. Shelf-stable seafood prices soared 12.5 percent, while frozen seafood prices spiked 10.2 percent, and fresh seafood prices rose 4.2 percent. Fresh shellfish prices declined by 2.7 percent, according to new data from IRI and 210 Analytics.
The Inflation Danger of 2023
Next year will see greater inflation than many optimists believe today. This will be evident by early in the new year.
beefmagazine.com
Lower retail prices for consumers
The October Consumer Price Index (CPI) was released last week to a lot of headlines given the importance of the latest inflation numbers. Retail beef prices are included in the CPI and beef is one of the items that has been below a year ago and falling further. Two average retail beef prices are reported: Choice beef and the All Fresh beef. The Choice beef price is an average beef price of USDA Choice quality grade. The All Fresh includes fresh beef of any USDA grade. They both represent a number of different cuts.
Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?
If the housing market has felt like an ongoing nightmare to potential homeowners over the last couple of years, this headline offers a bit of respite. According to Realtor.com, there are 10 cities...
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
U.S. Faces Inflation Timebomb Poised to Explode Just Before the Holidays
After two difficult years for the global economy and in the midst of an energy crisis fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. diesel inventories are currently "unacceptably low," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Bloomberg TV last week. This supply crunch is raising concerns among analysts...
Americans' pandemic savings will make it much tougher for the Fed to cool inflation, Wells Fargo says
US households have around $1.2 trillion in pandemic savings, according to Wells Fargo. But that could be bad for the Federal Reserve's inflation battle, the bank warned. Companies will keep hiking prices as long as Americans have savings to dip into, strategists said. Americans still have a pile of pandemic...
'Recession-Proof' Employer Slammed for Pre-Holiday Layoffs: 'Shameful'
The recession-proof label is thrown around often, but does it really exist?
We just got another strong sign inflation is cooling off
Another data point from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday shows inflation is cooling off. The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 8.0% in October from a year ago, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's below the 8.3% increase economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected. October's rise marks another month of PPI for final demand falling below the previous year-over-year increase; October's year-over-year increase of 8.0% falls below the 8.4% increase seen in September.
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Restaurant automation may be nearing a ‘tipping point’
This popup may be the toughest restaurant reservation in West Hollywood. Forget about celebrity hangouts and hot new dining spots, Chain House is booked solid for its dinners that spotlight Chili’s menu. These are some of the fastest-growing restaurant tech companies. Popmenu, Olo and more landed on a new...
rigzone.com
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
California Announces New Dates For Inflation Relief Checks
Updated information has been released regarding remaining state inflation relief payments. According to KTLA, a new timeline goes into depth to detail the December dates in which the remaining recipients will receive their refunds. The first Californians received their direct deposits on October 7th, and the second wave was sent out on Monday, October 24th. Millions of Californians have received their inflation relief checks since they began rolling out in early October.
Home price declines will accelerate even as sales bottom out early next year, economist says
The decline in home prices will accelerate even as sales are headed for a bottom early next year, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. The assessment came as the NAHB index fell for the 11th straight month to hit the lowest since April 2020. "The good news for homebuilders is that a...
Black Friday at Costco Starts Today
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not Thatand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
techaiapp.com
Asana to lay off 9% of its workforce to improve operating costs
Joining other technology companies that are laying off workers to battle global economic headwinds, work management software provider Asana on Tuesday said it was laying off 9% of its total workforce in order to cut operating expenses. The company’s chief operating officer (COO), Anne Raimondi, took to LinkedIn on Tuesday...
Kroger Says Grocery Price Anxiety Threatens Digital Adoption
With food prices up 15% from last year, grocers need to work harder to secure consumers’ digital engagement, new insights show, as signs of another inflation-related behavioral shift begin to emerge. In an interview with PYMNTS, Barbara Connors, vice president of commercial insights at 84.51°, the marketing insights subsidiary...
Dad introduces 'no electricity at home' policy and only puts the heating on once a week
A dad has introduced a ‘no electricity at home’ policy, which sees his family having to strap on headlamps, to save cash amid the cost of living crisis. Chavdar Todorov, 53, from London, decided he and his family needed to cut back on their energy usage after seeing their bill more than double in price to £320 a month. You can see his plan in action here:
U.S. mortgage rates have posted the biggest drop since 1981
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.61%, the lowest level in almost two months, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Mortgage rates in the United States faced the biggest weekly decline in nearly 41 years, providing some relief after a rapid run-up that quickly priced out home buyers.
