California State

Guest
2d ago

May be hurting? Of course it is hurting. Tips are discretionary expenses. They are first to go when belt-tightening. If the industry is upset, make the staff salaried and eliminate tipping entirely like has been done in other countries, like Japan.

Al Davis
2d ago

So all the waiters should get an automatic raise because the prices at the restaurant when up 20%???? Sorry…not a CHANCE I tip 20% on these new exorbitant menu prices!

seafoodsource.com

Inflation harming US seafood sales, but sales decline improves

Inflation continues to depress U.S. seafood sales, but the sales drop in October was less than in previous months. Shelf-stable seafood prices soared 12.5 percent, while frozen seafood prices spiked 10.2 percent, and fresh seafood prices rose 4.2 percent. Fresh shellfish prices declined by 2.7 percent, according to new data from IRI and 210 Analytics.
beefmagazine.com

Lower retail prices for consumers

The October Consumer Price Index (CPI) was released last week to a lot of headlines given the importance of the latest inflation numbers. Retail beef prices are included in the CPI and beef is one of the items that has been below a year ago and falling further. Two average retail beef prices are reported: Choice beef and the All Fresh beef. The Choice beef price is an average beef price of USDA Choice quality grade. The All Fresh includes fresh beef of any USDA grade. They both represent a number of different cuts.
Newsweek

U.S. Faces Inflation Timebomb Poised to Explode Just Before the Holidays

After two difficult years for the global economy and in the midst of an energy crisis fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. diesel inventories are currently "unacceptably low," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Bloomberg TV last week. This supply crunch is raising concerns among analysts...
Markets Insider

We just got another strong sign inflation is cooling off

Another data point from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday shows inflation is cooling off. The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 8.0% in October from a year ago, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's below the 8.3% increase economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected. October's rise marks another month of PPI for final demand falling below the previous year-over-year increase; October's year-over-year increase of 8.0% falls below the 8.4% increase seen in September.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurant automation may be nearing a ‘tipping point’

This popup may be the toughest restaurant reservation in West Hollywood. Forget about celebrity hangouts and hot new dining spots, Chain House is booked solid for its dinners that spotlight Chili’s menu. These are some of the fastest-growing restaurant tech companies. Popmenu, Olo and more landed on a new...
rigzone.com

IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable

Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
KBOS B95

California Announces New Dates For Inflation Relief Checks

Updated information has been released regarding remaining state inflation relief payments. According to KTLA, a new timeline goes into depth to detail the December dates in which the remaining recipients will receive their refunds. The first Californians received their direct deposits on October 7th, and the second wave was sent out on Monday, October 24th. Millions of Californians have received their inflation relief checks since they began rolling out in early October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Black Friday at Costco Starts Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not Thatand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
techaiapp.com

Asana to lay off 9% of its workforce to improve operating costs

Joining other technology companies that are laying off workers to battle global economic headwinds, work management software provider Asana on Tuesday said it was laying off 9% of its total workforce in order to cut operating expenses. The company’s chief operating officer (COO), Anne Raimondi, took to LinkedIn on Tuesday...
PYMNTS

Kroger Says Grocery Price Anxiety Threatens Digital Adoption

With food prices up 15% from last year, grocers need to work harder to secure consumers’ digital engagement, new insights show, as signs of another inflation-related behavioral shift begin to emerge. In an interview with PYMNTS, Barbara Connors, vice president of commercial insights at 84.51°, the marketing insights subsidiary...
Tyla

Dad introduces 'no electricity at home' policy and only puts the heating on once a week

A dad has introduced a ‘no electricity at home’ policy, which sees his family having to strap on headlamps, to save cash amid the cost of living crisis. Chavdar Todorov, 53, from London, decided he and his family needed to cut back on their energy usage after seeing their bill more than double in price to £320 a month. You can see his plan in action here:
Boston

U.S. mortgage rates have posted the biggest drop since 1981

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.61%, the lowest level in almost two months, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Mortgage rates in the United States faced the biggest weekly decline in nearly 41 years, providing some relief after a rapid run-up that quickly priced out home buyers.

