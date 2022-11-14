Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five...
wymt.com
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
wymt.com
Corbin High School closed Wednesday due to electrical fire
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a fire at Corbin High School. Firefighters said they were called to the high school because of smoke in a mechanical room below the cafeteria. Officials said they found a small electrical fire in a water heater unit. They were able...
wymt.com
First Lady Britainy Beshear, Miss Kentucky visit Whitley County school
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County school had some special visitors during a recent event. In a post on the school district’s Facebook page, officials announced Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear and Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen visited Reading Night at Whitley North. The pair, who are both...
Whitley County teen still missing 1 year later
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Kaeleigh Havard, now 17, has been missing since Nov. 14, 2021, from her Williamsburg home.
WKYT 27
Body found in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
wymt.com
At least one dead in Southern Ky. crash, troopers say
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Pulaski County on Monday. Trooper Scottie Pennington said one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on KY 635. He said the crash was close to the Pulaski/Casey County line. We are expecting more information...
wymt.com
Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/15/2022: We now know more information about a deadly crash in Pulaski County. Troopers said it happened on KY 635 just before 10:00 a.m. Monday. Police said a 2000 Peterbilt semi-truck was going west on KY 635 when the driver lost control and hit...
harlanenterprise.net
Fatal accident on KY 522 kills 1
Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one individual. According to a news release, KSP Post 10, Harlan, received a report of a possible single-vehicle collision with injury on KY 522 near Putney at approximately 1:47 p.m. last Tuesday. Troopers responded to the scene. Upon arrival, the troopers located a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Putney Fire Department and Harlan County Rescue Squad also responded to the scene. The initial investigation indicates the operator of a 2008 Ford Edge failed to negotiate a curve while traveling westbound on Ky Hwy 522. The vehicle crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane of travel and exited the eastbound shoulder. The vehicle went over an embankment which caused the vehicle to overturn. Troopers located a single occupant inside. The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for positive identification. Once identification is made, KSP will release that information. Harlan County Corner Phillip Bianchi responded to the scene and pronounced the individual deceased.
wbontv.com
Tense matter on Willis Branch Wednesday diffused by officers
Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday November 16, Madison County Sheriff personnel responded to a call of a Richmond woman being held against her will. The incident occurred at a residence at 1044 Willis branch Road. Deputies arrived and the female who was reported to be held against her will was coming out...
q95fm.net
Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop
A woman out of Harlan County was arrested this past Tuesday, in Pikeville, on a meth trafficking charge. An officer with the Pikeville Police Department initiated a traffic stop for alleged erratic driving. The officer noted that the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be attempting to hide something as he approached. The officer then spotted a plastic baggy hanging out of the unzipped fly of the vehicle’s passenger, 30-year-old Samantha Sexton, of Cumberland.
wnky.com
KSP investigating fatal accident in Pulaski County
SOMERSET, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police says one person died in a crash earlier this week in Pulaski County. KSP says the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Monday morning on West Kentucky Highway 635 in the Since Hill area. Police say an investigation shows Fred Haste Jr., 66,...
Jett to retire Dec. 31; agreement approved in split vote
Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett will end his contract early and retire Dec. 31, after the Perry County BOE approved an agreement Nov. 15. The agreement, which allows Jett out of a four-year contract approved in March of 2021, was not unanimously approved, however, with some board members questioning the cost.
wymt.com
Hazard Police Department investigating crash on KY Highway 15
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, two cars collided on KY Highway 15 in front of the Double Kwik gas station in Hazard. Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of the crash at 11:16 a.m. Officers with the Hazard Police Department said a black Chevrolet Sonic was merging...
WTVQ
List of school closures for sickness growing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The list of Central Kentucky schools closing for a rise in sickness is growing. Berea Community Schools will be out the remainder of the week due to an “overwhelming” number of flu and strep cases among students and staff, according to the Richmond Register. Superintendent Diane Hatchett said in a letter to parents on Wednesday the school will undergo cleaning while students and staff are out, but added that the high school’s playoff football game set for Friday is still on.
lakercountry.com
Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County
The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
q95fm.net
Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
wymt.com
Pulaski County fire department taking donations after family loses everything to house fire
MOUNT VICTORY, Ky. (WYMT) - One fire department in Pulaski County is taking up donations after one of their brothers and his family lost everything in a house fire Friday evening. In a post to the department’s Facebook page, a tree fell on the home of Josh and Crystal Mullins...
WATE
Low visibility, non-functioning lights may have caused Harlan plane crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When a Knoxville private plane crashed at a Harlan County airport in November, there were no working lights at the airport and visibility was diminished due to fog, according to the Aviation Investigation Preliminary Report. David Sanford, 55 of Knoxville was killed when the plane...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brian France along with his K-9 “Maverick” and Deputy Skylar McFarland along with interdiction unit Landry Collett and interdiction unit Justin Taylor arrested Roy Darrell Burns age 61 of Salem View Rd., London early Thursday morning November 11, 2022 at approximately 12:19 AM.
