Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
‘This Was an Execution and a Horrific Way to Die’: Colorado Parolee Sentenced for Killing Man While Wearing GPS Ankle Monitor
A 31-year-old convicted felon in Colorado will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the “horrific” execution of a 42-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the head outside of his motel room two years ago. A Weld County jury on Friday convicted Joseph Gonzales of murder in the fatal shooting of Abdul Nigel Jefferies, authorities have announced.
Kentucky Kernel
UK’s FarmHouse Fraternity had a culture of hazing, investigations reveal
Members of FarmHouse Fraternity were subjected to shotgunning a beer with a homeless person, trust falling from the bed of a pickup truck and kidnapping an active member. Following the death of new member Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwoood on Oct. 18, 2021, the University of Kentucky’s Student Code of Conduct investigation revealed FarmHouse Fraternity showed a “deeply ingrained culture of alcohol and hazing behaviors.”
