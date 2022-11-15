Read full article on original website
Related
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription
All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
Frontier Airlines fined $2 million by Department of Transportation for trickery
The latest airline indictment from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
CNET
Which Airlines Have the Most Delays and Cancellations?
While air travel is slowly returning to normal, delays and cancellations are still commonplace: On Monday, more than 4,800 flights into, out of or within the US were delayed and 65 were canceled outright, according to the website FlightAware. The situation will only become more stressful as we move into...
United Airlines (Playfully) Attacks Southwest's Boarding Process
Southwest Airlines (LUV) has been a disruptor in the airline business. The company, which is over 50 years old, has not held itself to doing things the way its rivals have always operated. That's a pretty freeing approach in an industry that has generally operated with a monopoly mindset. Most...
Thrillist
Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31
You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year
What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
Thrillist
Frontier Airlines Just Unveiled an Unlimited, All-You-Can-Fly Pass
If you're planning to fly a lot next year, this could be the deal for you. Frontier Airlines recently announced its upcoming all-you-can-fly pass for 2023, and it has just released further details on pricing and terms of use. Dubbed the Frontier's GoWild! Pass, the unlimited-travel pass is priced at...
TSA to conduct additional training after passenger is allowed on a flight with two boxcutters, agency says
The Transportation Security Administration is admitting multiple failures and is instituting alerts to security officers at airports nationwide after a man got through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of Thanksgiving.
Frontier, 5 other airlines to refund more than $600 million
Frontier Airlines and four foreign carriers have agreed to refund more than $600 million combined to travelers whose trips were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic, federal officials said Monday. The U.S. Department of Transportation said it also fined the same airlines more than $7 million for delaying refunds so long that they violated consumer-protection rules. The largest U.S. airlines, which accounted for the bulk of complaints about refunds, avoided fines, and an official said no other U.S. carriers are being investigated for potential fines. Consumers flooded the agency with thousands of complaints about their inability to get refunds when the airlines canceled huge numbers of flights after the pandemic hit the U.S. in early 2020. It was by far the leading category of complaints.
Virgin Atlantic has a surprise for passengers who steal its salt and pepper shakers from flights
Passengers who steal Virgin Atlantic’s inflight salt and pepper shakers might just get a shock when they get them home.The airline’s iconic tableware frequently finds its way into travellers’ hand luggage, according to the airline, thanks to its cute design of cartoon-like planes on little feet.The fun shakers come in silver, gold and black, and have become something of a collector’s item.Caught red handed? 😲 If you’ve walked away from one of our flights with a 'new' salt and pepper shaker, take a peek at their feet and you’ll be in for a surprise. pic.twitter.com/m6INViFl81— virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) October...
An Airline Passenger Who Can't Walk Says She Crawled Off A Flight & Wheelchairs Cost Extra
An Australian woman with a disability says she had no choice but to crawl off a recent Jetstar flight after she was allegedly refused a wheelchair unless she paid an extra fee. Natalie Curtis felt "humiliated" after the incident, which happened at the end of a flight from Singapore to...
CNET
What Should I Do if My Flight Has Been Delayed or Canceled?
Nearly half (47%) of Americans plan to travel over the holidays, according to an October report by PricewaterhouseCoopers, and close to half of those travelers (46%) will be flying -- a steady increase from 33% in 2020 and 40% last year. While the airline industry is slowly returning to normal,...
Thrillist
JetBlue Is Launching Its First Nonstop Flights to Paris
JetBlue is expanding all the way to Paris, France. It will be the second transatlantic destination offered by the airline and the first in Continental Europe. In August 2021, JetBlue began providing service to London, England. The service will be direct from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and...
travelnoire.com
Airlines To Pay $600 Million In Refunds Or Get Fined By The DOT
Passengers affected by canceled and delayed flights this year have been refunded over $600 million. Although the refunds have been enforced, six of the major airlines have been slow in paying back customers. As of now the U.S. Department of Transportation is taxing the airlines that are delayed in paying back the refunds according to federal officials.
Fed Up With Air Travel, Americans Are Choosing to Drive Instead of Fly
Most Americans traveling for Thanksgiving are driving
dallasexpress.com
Airlines Pay Over $600M in Pandemic-Related Refunds
Flight cancellations and delays have cost airlines over $600 million in refunds since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing government restrictions, impacting hundreds of thousands of passengers, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT). With Federal regulators investigating numerous instances of airlines accused of breaking refund rules,...
cntraveler.com
JetBlue Is Bringing Cheap Flights to Paris
Travelers looking for cheap flights to Europe got a dose of good news on Thursday: JetBlue announced that it’s launching new routes from the East Coast to Paris in summer 2023. The airline plans to first launch flights to Paris from its home-base in New York, flying nonstop from...
ConsumerAffairs
Both the airline and the traveler win from add-on fees, a new report suggests
The newest airline ancillary revenue report is out and, boy, oh, boy, are the airlines making bank off of those little ancillary fees. Adding together fees for baggage, seat selection, and boarding priority along with commissions gained from hotel bookings and the sale of frequent flier miles to partners, those cha-chings are on track to hit $102.8 billion worldwide in 2022, compared to $65.8 billion in 2021.
Comments / 0