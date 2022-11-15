ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
kunm.org

FRI: Election certifications going smoothly, NM AG to be next Pres. at NNMC, + More

Election certification proceeding smoothly, avoiding chaos — Morgan Lee, Scott Sonner, Associated Press. Certification of this year's midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly with little controversy across the country, calming fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters.
ARIZONA STATE
kunm.org

NM’s pediatric virus surge could last through March

Pediatric hospital units at New Mexico’s largest hospitals continue to fill due to an early surge of RSV and flu compounded by other viruses, including COVID. Health officials are not yet positive whether the early onset means the surge will also end sooner. At a press conference Thursday, New...
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy