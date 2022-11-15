Read full article on original website
kunm.org
FRI: Election certifications going smoothly, NM AG to be next Pres. at NNMC, + More
Election certification proceeding smoothly, avoiding chaos — Morgan Lee, Scott Sonner, Associated Press. Certification of this year's midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly with little controversy across the country, calming fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters.
Help for unemployed coal workers lags, despite state and federal programs
Officials, entrepreneurs and local people gathered Tuesday at the Nenahnezad Chapter house of the Navajo Nation, and online, to discuss how to help the community affected by the closure of the San Juan Generating Station in the Four Corners area. In 2019, New Mexico passed the Energy Transition Act which...
Advocates for affordable healthcare urge support for lower premiums and co-pays
Supporters of a Healthcare Affordability Fund that was signed into law last year say the fund has helped small businesses lower premiums this year and should help more people next year. But advocates are keeping up pressure to make sure all the funds are used to help uninsured and underinsured...
NM’s pediatric virus surge could last through March
Pediatric hospital units at New Mexico’s largest hospitals continue to fill due to an early surge of RSV and flu compounded by other viruses, including COVID. Health officials are not yet positive whether the early onset means the surge will also end sooner. At a press conference Thursday, New...
