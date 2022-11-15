The author Elif Batuman ’99, whose book "The Idiot" was a finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, spoke at Emerson Hall on Thursday. By Julian J. Giordano. Hundreds gathered in Emerson Hall Thursday to hear American author Elif Batuman ’99 and Harvard English professor Beth Blum in a conversation hosted by Harvard’s Mahindra Humanities Center.

HARVARD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO