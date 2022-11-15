ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
legalnews.com

Winners named in 2022 Wayne Law Jaffe Transactional Law Competition

Wayne Law Professor Eric Zacks (far left) and Jaffe attorney Justin Hanna (far right) posed with competition winners (l-r) Connor Schram, Danny Harwood, Camran Astani, Ameera Hashwi, Margaret Reaume, and Celina Grimes. Photo courtesy of Wayne Law. Twenty-five Wayne State University Law School Students participated in the 9th annual 2022...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Dare to dream: Law student has a background in law enforcement

Law student Zahara Madahah aims to one day be a Supreme Court Justice. Many of Zahara Madahah’s adult choices have been rooted in her childhood and experiences growing into womanhood. Always wanting to serve the community, she bcame an officer with the Detroit Police Department. “I was able to...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Former Wayne County deputy court administrator to receive Wright Award for service to Michigan children, families

Richard Smart, former deputy court administrator, Wayne County Circuit Court - Juvenile Division, will be presented with the Daniel J. Wright Lifetime Achievement Award for Exemplary Service to Michigan’s Families and Children during the Michigan Supreme Court Adoption Day ceremony Tuesday, November 22, at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Bias Awareness Reception

The Washtenaw County Bar Association, Vanzetti M. Hamilton Bar Association, and Women Lawyers Association of Michigan, Washtenaw Region held its 31st Annual Bias Awareness & Inclusion Week Reception on Oct. 20. –––––––––––––––––––– — Subscribe to the Legal News!...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Local county legislators to co-host 14th Tri-County Summit

Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chair David T. Woodward, Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell, and Macomb County Board of Commissioners Chair Don Brown. Photo courtesy of Oakland County Board of Commissioners. On Friday, November 18, county legislators from Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties will co-host the 2022 Tri-County Summit...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

Self-proclaimed sovereign citizen pleads guilty to writing fake checks. A Macomb County man who attempted to pay the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) with fraudulent checks pled guilty to felony charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. This matter was referred to the Department of Attorney General’s Financial Crimes...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

At a Glance ...

Admission ceremony scheduled for new lawyers at courthouse. The list of those who passed the July bar exam has been released by the State Board of Law Examiners. The list appears on Page 4 of this paper as well as on the board’s website at www.courts.michigan.gov/administration/committees-boards/board-of-law-examiners. The Macomb County...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

