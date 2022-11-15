Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Pro Wrestling Insider
KEVIN NASH AND KEN SHAMROCK IN UPCOMING FILM
Deadline reported that filming has begun in Toronto for 'Fight Another Day' featuring Kevin Nash, Ken Shamrock and Chuck Liddell. https://deadline.com/2022/11/fight-another-day-shoot-eric-johnson-martin-kove-kevin-nash-ufc-fighters-1235175999/.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW OFFERS CONTRACT TO....
Former Lucha Underground and EVOLVE star AR Fox has been officially offered a deal with AEW. Originally trained by Mr. Hughes, Fox, 35 has been wrestling since 2007. He was a massive cornerstone for EVOLVE when it was being operated by WWN and has become well regarded as a hell of a trainer in Georgia as well.
Pro Wrestling Insider
JUNGLE BOY ON NAME CHANGE, WARDLOW, BRITT AND MORE
Jungle Boy spoke with ComicBook.com about why he's embraced the usage of his real name on AEW programming. AEW's Wardlow Gives Tips On How To Become A Sex Symbol. Britt Baker on being the Face of the Women's Division (Swerve City Podcast Highlight)
Pro Wrestling Insider
STREET FIGHTS AND SIX MAN TAGS ON TOP: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE NXT has a live event tonight in Lakeland, Florida at the Lakeland Armory with Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes and all three members of Toxic Attraction advertised. WWE will run Allentown, PA tonight at the PPL Center with Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett in a Madison...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KEVIN OWENS UPDATE
As we noted several days ago, there was a concern Kevin Owens tweaked his knee at a live event over the weekend. We are told that currently, Owens is slated to be at this Friday's Smackdown taping and all of the TV tapings leading into Survivor Series on 11/26.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAQUEL AND SHEAMUS WORKOUT, LATEST FROM MAXMUM MALE MODELS AND MORE WWE NOTES
Raquel Rodriguez pushes Sheamus in “The Back & The Beast” workout | Celtic Warrior Workouts Ep. 111. ma.çé & mån.sôör’s tanning regimen: Making It Maximum. XFL Draft | SportsCenter Interview with Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson. The ring awaits in WWE SuperCard...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT LEVEL UP LINEUP, THE SHIELD'S COOLEST MOMENTS AND MORE
Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) vs. Dani Palmer. *Dante Chen vs. Oba Femi. *Channing Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo) vs. Oro Mensah. Coolest Shield moments: WWE Top 10, Nov. 17, 2022. "Iron...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LAST STOP BEFORE OVERDRIVE PPV & MORE: TODAY'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PROGRAMMING FEATURES...
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Davey Richards. *The go-home show for the Overdrive PPV. *X-Division Championship Tournament Semi-Final: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus. *Double Jeopardy Match: Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young - You Must Make Opponent Bleed before you win...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SCHEDULED TO OPEN TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...
Scheduled to open tonight's edition of Impact on AXS TV is the X-Division Championship Tournament Semi-Final bout featuring Black Taurus vs. PJ Black.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN RETURN TO HOLLYWOOD ON SALE TODAY & MORE
Nemesis to hit the Vermont Hollywood on December 11!. 2022 comes to an end for #njpwSTRONG on December 11, as the last taping of the year will see the first anniversary of STRONG’s debut in its Vermont Hollywood home. Jay White, Juice Robinson, ELP, Eddie Kingston, RPG Vice, Fred Rosser, Mascara Dorada and more will be in action as the first episodes of STRONG to air in 2023 will see a key struggle for power.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Match Number One: Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) versus Dani Palmer. Dani shakes hands with Duke and Andre before locking up. They go to a stalemate. Dani with a wrist lock. Thea uses the ropes to reverse the hold. Thea turns into an arm bar. Thea with a shoulder tackle and an arm drag. Thea with a Japanese arm drag and a wrist lock followed by a springboard wrist lock take down. Thea gets a near fall. Thea with an arm bar. Thea with a take down and Dani with an arm wringer. Both women go for a cross body at the same time and both go down. Dani with a rear chin lock. Dani with a forearm to the back and an abdominal stretch.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL MAIN EVENT TONIGHT'S EDITION OF IMPACT ON AXS, MOOSE TRAINING WITH WWE STARS
Scheduled to headline tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is the first-ever "Death Machine's Double Jeopardy Match" with Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THREE WRESTLERS WITH GAMBLING GIMMICKS
Wrestling and gambling have always had a history together. AEW currently uses its casino ladder match as one of its main events. Yet before this, WWE had their own RAW roulette bringing out elements of chance to pair up matches between the roster. With this link, it stands to reason that many stars have used gambling and its imagery as a way to win over the fans.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING TAPING OVER DRIVE PPV FALLOUT TV EPISODES TONIGHT
Impact Wrestling will present their Over Drive PPV Fallout TV Taping in Louisville, Kentucky, featuring the following announced matches:. *Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans. For ticket information,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*JD McDonagh vs. Cedric Alexander.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BACKSTAGE AT IMPACT'S OVER DRIVE PPV IS...
Former ROH booker Hunter "Delirious" Johnston is backstage at the Impact Wrestling Over Drive PPV in Louisville, Kentucky working as a producer. This is the second time the company has brought him in for such duties. At one point, there was creative in place for Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious on...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONY KHAN MEDIA CALL NOTES
AEW President Tony Khan is currently taking part in a media call to promote Full Gear. Highlights:. *Khan declined to discuss the investigation and focused on the Elite returning to the ring when asked about how one led to the other. *The success of Grand Slam in NYC influenced the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KAZARIAN VS. ALEXANDER & MORE: IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV TOMORROW
Impact Wrestling returns tomorrow to Impact+ and FITE.TV with the 2022 Over Drive PPV, live from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, featuring:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *Bully Ray...
Pro Wrestling Insider
YOUNG ROCK ON NBC PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Young Rock on NBC:. "Hawaii, 1985: Ata finds herself at odds with her rival at Lia's wrestling promotion; Rocky receives news that turns the family's world upside down; Dewey gets a job so he can buy a Nintendo; in 2033, Dwayne weighs an important diplomatic mission."
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV HIGHLIGHTS
Impact Wrestling released the following highlights from last night's Impact on AXS episode:. Are Bully Ray and Josh Alexander on the Same Page? | Dreamer vs. Maclin | IMPACT Nov. 17, 2022. Jessicka RUNS WILD | Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz | IMPACT Nov. 17, 2022. Bullet Club vs. Aussie...
