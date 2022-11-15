Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Match Number One: Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) versus Dani Palmer. Dani shakes hands with Duke and Andre before locking up. They go to a stalemate. Dani with a wrist lock. Thea uses the ropes to reverse the hold. Thea turns into an arm bar. Thea with a shoulder tackle and an arm drag. Thea with a Japanese arm drag and a wrist lock followed by a springboard wrist lock take down. Thea gets a near fall. Thea with an arm bar. Thea with a take down and Dani with an arm wringer. Both women go for a cross body at the same time and both go down. Dani with a rear chin lock. Dani with a forearm to the back and an abdominal stretch.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO