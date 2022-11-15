Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
MEXC Global now exceeds 10 million users; the meaning behind the upgrade color to “Ocean Blue”
As of September 2022, MEXC has reached a respectable milestone of 10 million users! To celebrate this unique achievement, starting November 18, 2022, MEXC will introduce a major brand color change to its global user base to spread awareness of what it stands for. After surveying customers directly during a limited roll-out in South Korea, the color has transitioned from MEXC’s original ‘Forest Green’ color scheme to a new, beautiful ‘Ocean Blue’ pallet.
cryptonewsz.com
WazirX Listing will be an important stepping stone for Oryen onto the indian market – Can it convince MATIC and SOL holders?
Oryen is a brand-new, cutting-edge protocol that aims to develop a unique staking model for DeFi. Everyone in the cryptocurrency market is looking for a way to maximize their return on investment. The goal of Oryen Network is to offer the best possible strategy for increasing passive income. Its presale has already generated 120% profits in response to early buyers and consistent demand.
cryptonewsz.com
Yumi and Toniq head the race for the NFT innovation
In the present scenario, it is seemingly Yumi, together with Toniq, who is heading the race for the innovation of the NFT. Toniq Labs and Yumi are the two major crypto marketplaces. For the uninitiated, NFTs are digital-based assets, which also go by the name of non-fungible tokens. It is...
cryptonewsz.com
Holding Oryen Network from the market bottom will mint new millionaires like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin before it
Dogecoin was the world’s first meme coin that did not make pretensions about having any real-world use case. Its creators made it from a fork of Litecoin in December 2013. At the time, the tokens were of low value. The tokens had no maximum supply cap to show that it was a lighthearted take on crypto. Additionally, they started at a very low value.
Comments / 0