MEXC Global now exceeds 10 million users; the meaning behind the upgrade color to “Ocean Blue”

As of September 2022, MEXC has reached a respectable milestone of 10 million users! To celebrate this unique achievement, starting November 18, 2022, MEXC will introduce a major brand color change to its global user base to spread awareness of what it stands for. After surveying customers directly during a limited roll-out in South Korea, the color has transitioned from MEXC’s original ‘Forest Green’ color scheme to a new, beautiful ‘Ocean Blue’ pallet.
WazirX Listing will be an important stepping stone for Oryen onto the indian market – Can it convince MATIC and SOL holders?

Oryen is a brand-new, cutting-edge protocol that aims to develop a unique staking model for DeFi. Everyone in the cryptocurrency market is looking for a way to maximize their return on investment. The goal of Oryen Network is to offer the best possible strategy for increasing passive income. Its presale has already generated 120% profits in response to early buyers and consistent demand.
Yumi and Toniq head the race for the NFT innovation

In the present scenario, it is seemingly Yumi, together with Toniq, who is heading the race for the innovation of the NFT. Toniq Labs and Yumi are the two major crypto marketplaces. For the uninitiated, NFTs are digital-based assets, which also go by the name of non-fungible tokens. It is...

