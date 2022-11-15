Read full article on original website
cryptonewsz.com
WazirX Listing will be an important stepping stone for Oryen onto the indian market – Can it convince MATIC and SOL holders?
Oryen is a brand-new, cutting-edge protocol that aims to develop a unique staking model for DeFi. Everyone in the cryptocurrency market is looking for a way to maximize their return on investment. The goal of Oryen Network is to offer the best possible strategy for increasing passive income. Its presale has already generated 120% profits in response to early buyers and consistent demand.
cryptonewsz.com
MEXC Global now exceeds 10 million users; the meaning behind the upgrade color to “Ocean Blue”
As of September 2022, MEXC has reached a respectable milestone of 10 million users! To celebrate this unique achievement, starting November 18, 2022, MEXC will introduce a major brand color change to its global user base to spread awareness of what it stands for. After surveying customers directly during a limited roll-out in South Korea, the color has transitioned from MEXC’s original ‘Forest Green’ color scheme to a new, beautiful ‘Ocean Blue’ pallet.
