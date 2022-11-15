ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Central Illinois Proud

Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Fraud cases announced; Illinois hospitals graded; deer season opens

Charges have been filed against a Cook County man who allegedly collected government assistance using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquancie Larry of Mt. Prospect along with an accomplice allegedly filed for unemployment benefits totaling $75,000. Authorities also said Larry filed for Paycheck Protection Program loans in the name of a fictitious company and received two loans of about $20,000 each.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed

If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How much will you get in Illinois Snapchat lawsuit? You’ll have to wait to find out

(WTVO) — If you’re a Snapchat user waiting to find out how much you could get as part of an Illinois Snapchat class action lawsuit settlement, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. A judge postponed the hearing, scheduled for Thursday, until next week. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January

CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam Illinois Is Falling For

There have been scams around as long as humans have been around, which means that there are thousands of different ways for the unscrupulous among us to trick people out of their money. According to a report from the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the number...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Groups call on Pritzker administration to suspend Damen Silos sale

CHICAGO - Some environmental and community groups are calling on the Pritzker administration to suspend the sale of the Damen Silos. The 23.4-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the State of Illinois has owned since 1928. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Did investigators overlook a crucial lead in girls’ murders?

On January 22, 1957, a motorist spotted what he believed were two mannequins along German Church Road near Willow Springs, in unincorporated Cook County. Upon further investigation, it was determined the mannequins were in fact the bodies of Barbara and Patricia Grimes. The teenage sisters had been missing from their Southwest Side Chicago neighborhood for […]
CHICAGO, IL
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
97ZOK

ComEd Warns Illinoisans Of Scammers Calling And Visiting

Today, Wednesday November 16th, is "National Utility Scam Awareness Day," which is a day set aside to raise awareness and educate consumers about being targeted by impostor utility scams that are going on every single day throughout Illinois and the rest of the country. A couple of days back, ComEd...
ILLINOIS STATE
