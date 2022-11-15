Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
The 5 Ties That Bind the Best of Friendships
Friendships are important relationships, some of the most important we have throughout life. A new paper uses an intriguing method to identify and define the five key features of friendships and how they change over time. Themes the researchers found to define the friendships included behavioral, cognitive, and affective processes...
Upworthy
Author pens a poignant post on how friendship evolves in your 30s and 40s and many can relate to it
As you age, friendship dynamics tend to grow and change with the progression of different levels of your life. Amy Weatherly, a Texas-based author gets it. She shared a collection of touching and humorous insights and scenarios that show how friendships change as people grow older via a Facebook post. "Friendship looks a little different in your 30's & 40's than it used to," Weatherly began her post. She continued stating: "Now, it looks like hanging out together on the bleachers at baseball games." She went on to list many more fascinating ways in which friendship changes as people take on new roles in their lives like parenting. "Now it looks like 'Hey, why don’t y’all grab lunch and come hang out while the baby naps?'; "Now it looks like 'I dropped off a cup of coffee and a box of cookies on your front porch.'; "Now it looks like “I’ll come, but only if I can wear stretchy pants.” she wrote.
Dazed
Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi
Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
Difficult Friendships and Reconnection
A Brief Affair by Alex Miller review – a moving study of female passion
The Miles Franklin-winning author returns to fiction with a deftly woven domestic drama that explores one woman’s state of mind in midlife
psychologytoday.com
Why Some Parents Let Their Kids Bully and Disrespect Them
Parents' relationships with their children mirror their relationships with others. Parents with low self-esteem tend to get bullied and have more difficulty maintaining boundaries. Steps to end bullying behaviors includes breaking your silence, gathering support, and setting limits. Recently, a mother, distraught about her daughter's bullying behavior, reached out to...
psychologytoday.com
The Challenge of Making Friends in Adulthood
Creating meaningful relationships as an adult is not easy and takes effort. We should not be afraid of risking rejection, and we should assume that people like us. True friendship is about how you treat people. I recently heard a wonderful and very enthusiastic presentation by psychologist Dr. Marisa Franco...
Opinion: Happiness after a Gray Divorce. Let it be. Let it be.
This is the last article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. “Will divorce make me happier?” is the question many over 50 adults are asking as the number of gray divorces continues to rise in our society. There is often an assumption that individuals will be happier after they divorce because the divorce will solve, or at least lessen, a difficult problem.
Opinion: Unhealthy Relationships Often Contain Codependency
For most of my adult dating life, I thought that my relationships were normal. Several years ago I began to realize I had a pattern of being in extremely unhealthy relationships.
psychologytoday.com
Relationship Distress Precedes Romantic Infidelity
Researchers assessed self-reported incidences of infidelity in a representative sample of German adults and their primary romantic partners. The study results revealed that well-being declined before incidences of infidelity for both perpetrators and victims. Those who cheated on their partners showed steeper declines in well-being after their unfaithfulness compared to...
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Relationship Running on Autopilot?
Stability in a relationship is desirable in many ways, but it can sometimes lead to stagnation. New research suggests that happier couples are driven by feeling that their lives have meaning. Focusing on how each of you can feel more connected with your life's purpose can help you grow as...
Chimpanzees share experiences with each other, a trait once thought to be only human
Wild chimpanzees were observed sharing an object with one another just for the sake of sharing that experience, a trait once believed to be only found in humans, according to a new study.
Benefits Of Relationships
It is said that people come into our lives for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. Some relationships are meant to be temporary, others are more permanent. Our relationships can shape our lives in many different ways.
psychologytoday.com
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
TechCrunch
222 wants to match perfect strangers for bespoke, real-life experiences
Statistics back up my anecdotal evidence. According to a 2021 survey conducted by the Survey Center on American Life, an increasing number of people can’t identify a single person as a “close friend.” In 1990, only 3% of Americans said that they had no close friends, while in 2021, that percentage rose to 12%.
Senior Friendships Fade As Her Life Changes
fashionweekdaily.com
From Finance Bigwig to Multifaceted Artist: How Sean Go Merges the Worlds of Art and Business
When thinking of some of the world’s most renowned artists, many think of a romanticized version of a troubled yet creative soul. However, the successful modern-day artist is much more tech as well as business savvy. With many new opportunities arising in the art world through social media and blockchain technology, it is an exciting time for the industry. In total, the global art market is worth a whopping 65.1 billion U.S. dollars, per Statista. Interestingly enough, since modern artists are learning how to sustain themselves economically, the industry is experiencing a boom of creativity from artists who can completely dedicate themselves to their craft. Beyond creating art with new technology-enabled tools, the traditional art world is seeing this same renaissance of exciting work from young artists committed to making their voices heard.
