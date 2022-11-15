As you age, friendship dynamics tend to grow and change with the progression of different levels of your life. Amy Weatherly, a Texas-based author gets it. She shared a collection of touching and humorous insights and scenarios that show how friendships change as people grow older via a Facebook post. "Friendship looks a little different in your 30's & 40's than it used to," Weatherly began her post. She continued stating: "Now, it looks like hanging out together on the bleachers at baseball games." She went on to list many more fascinating ways in which friendship changes as people take on new roles in their lives like parenting. "Now it looks like 'Hey, why don’t y’all grab lunch and come hang out while the baby naps?'; "Now it looks like 'I dropped off a cup of coffee and a box of cookies on your front porch.'; "Now it looks like “I’ll come, but only if I can wear stretchy pants.” she wrote.

1 DAY AGO