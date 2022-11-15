From the Boston Book Festival: Dissecting the Secrets and Revelations of Horror Novels with YA Novelists

Yalies — welcome to Harvard! It’s that time of the year when bulldogs and crimsons (?) get together to tailgate and watch some mediocre football together. Let’s face it, college campuses are confusing. At last year’s game, I felt completely lost in New Haven — why was the stadium so far away? Why are all the buildings so much more hawkish than Harvard’s? Why was everyone staring at my “yuck fale” hat? All this to say that a guide to Yale would have been helpful. So, if you are a bulldog feeling a bit lost in Cambridge, read through this ultimate guide to Harvard, catered completely to you.

