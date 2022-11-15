Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
NSU Swimmers Start 3-Day Competition in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, SD (NSUWolves.com) – After one day at the Augustana Invitational the Northern State swim team currently sits in sixth place out of 12 teams with 63 points. The Wolves saw four swimmers advance to the final’s session on Thursday evening with Lilly Grebner and Lauren Forsyth earning top-15 finishes in their events. Northern’s evening session was highlighted by Grebner who not only set a new personal-best time in her victory in the 200-yard IM, but she also broke her own NSU freshman record set earlier this season and earned an NCAA B-Cut time in the event.
hubcityradio.com
44th annual Winterfest coming up this weekend
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Coming up this Saturday & Sunday is the 44th annual Winterfest. The event has taken place every year the weekend before Thanksgiving since 1978. Executive Director for the Aberdeen Arts Council Steve Thithavong talks about the number of vendors scheduled to be there. Thithavong talks how the items...
hubcityradio.com
Holiday Garbage Change
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Due to the Thanksgiving Day Holiday observance on Thursday, November 24th, and Friday, November 25th, City garbage and recycling pick-up will change. Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Thursday are asked to have their garbage out for pick-up by 8:00 AM, Wednesday, November 23rd. Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Friday are asked to have their garbage out for pick-up by 8:00 AM, Monday, November 28th. Both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s garbage will be picked up on Wednesday and both Friday’s and Monday’s garbage will be picked up on Monday. Dependable Sanitation will be picking up both Thursday and Friday’s recycling on Friday.
hubcityradio.com
Water to be turned off on North HWY 281 between East Drive & North 4th Street
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Weather permitting beginning at approximately 9:00 AM on Friday, November 18, 2022, water will be off in the following areas to repair a curb stop:. North US Hwy 281 between East Dr. and N 4th St. The Public Works Department suggests that residents in the affected area...
hubcityradio.com
Body of missing man found, being investigated as homicide
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — After being missing for nearly a month, the body of Simon Deng has been found, Aberdeen police say. Aberdeen police, assisted by the FBI, found Deng Thursday evening in rural northeast South Dakota. Deng had been missing since October 23. The case is being investigated...
Comments / 0