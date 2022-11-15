ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Due to the Thanksgiving Day Holiday observance on Thursday, November 24th, and Friday, November 25th, City garbage and recycling pick-up will change. Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Thursday are asked to have their garbage out for pick-up by 8:00 AM, Wednesday, November 23rd. Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Friday are asked to have their garbage out for pick-up by 8:00 AM, Monday, November 28th. Both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s garbage will be picked up on Wednesday and both Friday’s and Monday’s garbage will be picked up on Monday. Dependable Sanitation will be picking up both Thursday and Friday’s recycling on Friday.

2 DAYS AGO