Firefighter Injured in Downtown Petoskey House Fire

UPDATE 11/15/22 11:00 a.m.

A firefighter was reportedly injured while working to put out the flames. They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

11/15/22 7:25 a.m.

We’re learning about an early morning house fire in downtown Petoskey.

A neighbor who lives three doors down from where the fire happened says it started at around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning on Rose St.

They say it happened at an older house that is currently being remodeled.

The fire appears to have started in the garage addition to the house and caused damage to the house next door.

The fire is out, but Arlington Avenue from Winter Park to Rose Street and Division Street from Rose to East Lake Street in Petoskey are all closed.

