CLASS OF 2026 - TOP 5 BREAKDOWN. ____________________________________________________________________. Shepard is a player that needs no introduction. His resumé on the national circuit has not only put him at the top of Nevada's 2026 Class, but among the Top 2026 players in the country. The University of Miami commit leads a class that has already shown its incredible depth of talent with his present elite level tools on both sides of the ball. His obvious athleticism and present physical strength amplifies each part of his game and we believe there is still much more to come. Offensively, the power potential from the left side of the plate is hard to ignore, combined with the ability to find consistent barrels and hit for average has him in an elite class that a only a few Nevada players have earned their spot in. Keep you eye out for this one as the Class of 2026 PBR National Rankings drop soon..

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO