Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bluffton News-Banner
Doris L. Wolf, 90
Doris L. Wolf, 90, of rural Bluffton, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, 2022, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Doris was born on Sept. 9, 1932, in Wells County, to George H. and Violet C. (Ruse) Noonan Sr. She married Waldo W. Wolf in Bluffton on Nov. 21, 1952, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2020.
Bluffton News-Banner
Rex E. Biberstine, 73
Rex E. Biberstine, 73, of Bluffton passed away on Sunday afternoon, November 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Rex was born on June 4, 1949, in Bluffton to Eugene D. & Norma A. (Wolfe) Biberstine. He graduated from Bluffton High School and served in the United Sates Army, during Vietnam from 1969 to 1971.
Bluffton News-Banner
Cynthia “Cindy” A. Harnish, 63
Cynthia “Cindy” A. Harnish, 63, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, 2022, at Envive Healthcare in Berne, after an extended illness. Cindy was born in Bluffton on Apr. 2. 1959, to Keith and Marilyn (Brown) Meade. Both parents preceded her in death. A 1977 graduate of...
Bluffton News-Banner
Richard R. Penrod, 68
Richard R. Penrod, 68, of Bluffton passed away on Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born on August 15, 1954, in Fort Wayne to Wayne E. & Patricia “Patti” Ann (Safewright) Penrod. He graduated from Southern Well High School with the class of 1972 and served his country in the United States Army. Richard retired from Buckhorn Industries in Bluffton.
Comments / 0