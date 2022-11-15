Richard R. Penrod, 68, of Bluffton passed away on Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born on August 15, 1954, in Fort Wayne to Wayne E. & Patricia “Patti” Ann (Safewright) Penrod. He graduated from Southern Well High School with the class of 1972 and served his country in the United States Army. Richard retired from Buckhorn Industries in Bluffton.

