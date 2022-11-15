Read full article on original website
Bluffton News-Banner
Rex E. Biberstine, 73
Rex E. Biberstine, 73, of Bluffton passed away on Sunday afternoon, November 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Rex was born on June 4, 1949, in Bluffton to Eugene D. & Norma A. (Wolfe) Biberstine. He graduated from Bluffton High School and served in the United Sates Army, during Vietnam from 1969 to 1971.
Bluffton News-Banner
Cynthia “Cindy” A. Harnish, 63
Cynthia “Cindy” A. Harnish, 63, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, 2022, at Envive Healthcare in Berne, after an extended illness. Cindy was born in Bluffton on Apr. 2. 1959, to Keith and Marilyn (Brown) Meade. Both parents preceded her in death. A 1977 graduate of...
Bluffton News-Banner
Richard R. Penrod, 68
Richard R. Penrod, 68, of Bluffton passed away on Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born on August 15, 1954, in Fort Wayne to Wayne E. & Patricia “Patti” Ann (Safewright) Penrod. He graduated from Southern Well High School with the class of 1972 and served his country in the United States Army. Richard retired from Buckhorn Industries in Bluffton.
Bluffton News-Banner
Doris L. Wolf, age 90
Doris L. Wolf, age 90, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, 2022, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.
Bluffton News-Banner
Terri Barrett, 58
Terri Barrett, 58, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. She was born Jan. 19, 1964, in Minot, N.D., to Jackie Reppert and Katherine Heath Reppert. Terri was a huge animal lover. She had a passion for caring and giving with her huge heart. She loved to go shopping and find the best sales and was the best gift giver. Terri loved to be outside gardening and caring for her plants. She will be dearly missed.
