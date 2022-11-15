Terri Barrett, 58, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. She was born Jan. 19, 1964, in Minot, N.D., to Jackie Reppert and Katherine Heath Reppert. Terri was a huge animal lover. She had a passion for caring and giving with her huge heart. She loved to go shopping and find the best sales and was the best gift giver. Terri loved to be outside gardening and caring for her plants. She will be dearly missed.

