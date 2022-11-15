Read full article on original website
Related
Adele Kissed Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Performance At Her Vegas Show, And It's Super Cute
This residency is already amazing.
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Taylor Swift tops the list of pre-show American Music Awards winners
Taylor Swift is already leading the way at the 2022 American Music Awards. She claimed three prizes announced during an audio pre-ceremony hosted by Mark Tuan of the K-pop band GOT7, The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor, and Billboard’s Tetris Kelly. Check out the complete list of winners here. Swift’s three wins spanned two genres. She was named Favorite Pop Female Artist and Favorite Country Female Artist in addition to claiming Favorite Country Album for “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Interestingly enough, Swift also won Favorite Country Album for the original recording of “Red” nine years ago. Those victories extend Swift’s record to 37...
Sam Smith Revealed Their Worst Embarrassing Tattoo, And I Agree, Sorry Sam
"How embarrassing is that?" Sam said.
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Dylan And Paris Got Real About Nepotism And Said They "Recognize" Their "Blessings"
Because nepo-baby discourse is, let's be real, everyone's favorite sort of discourse — and these days, there's plenty on hand.
Drew Barrymore Got Real About Why She Quit Drinking, And It Sounds Like She Made The Right Choice
"One of the bravest things you can do is slay those dragons and finally change an awful cycle in which you've found yourself stuck. For me, it was to stop drinking."
Stalking Your Crush, Hating Your Wife, And 12 Other Tired TV Tropes That Have Aged Like Milk Since The ’90s
A lot has certainly (and thankfully) changed since the '90s.
Comments / 0