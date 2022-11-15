ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
GoldDerby

Taylor Swift tops the list of pre-show American Music Awards winners

Taylor Swift is already leading the way at the 2022 American Music Awards. She claimed three prizes announced during an audio pre-ceremony hosted by Mark Tuan of the K-pop band GOT7, The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor, and Billboard’s Tetris Kelly. Check out the complete list of winners here. Swift’s three wins spanned two genres. She was named Favorite Pop Female Artist and Favorite Country Female Artist in addition to claiming Favorite Country Album for “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Interestingly enough, Swift also won Favorite Country Album for the original recording of “Red” nine years ago. Those victories extend Swift’s record to 37...

Comments / 0

Community Policy