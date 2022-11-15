Taylor Swift is already leading the way at the 2022 American Music Awards. She claimed three prizes announced during an audio pre-ceremony hosted by Mark Tuan of the K-pop band GOT7, The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor, and Billboard’s Tetris Kelly. Check out the complete list of winners here. Swift’s three wins spanned two genres. She was named Favorite Pop Female Artist and Favorite Country Female Artist in addition to claiming Favorite Country Album for “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Interestingly enough, Swift also won Favorite Country Album for the original recording of “Red” nine years ago. Those victories extend Swift’s record to 37...

29 MINUTES AGO