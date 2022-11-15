Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Wheeler Dealers November Campout
Body November marks the final campout of the year for members of the Wheeler Dealers Camping Club We are always up for trying new places and this year with no exception camping at Brush Creek just below Keystone Dam. Ponca City members Cecil and Linda Sparks and Roger and Helen Blake served as campout hosts.
Ponca City News
Heroes in Education: Laura Young
Laura Young is a teacher at Lincoln Elementary from Chelsea, Oklahoma, and has been living in Ponca City for eight years. Young had always enjoyed school as a kid, and would be the teacher when playing school with her cousins. When she decided to go to college, the college had flyers that promoted their new teacher program. Upon seeing the flyers, Young knew that she wanted to attend the program…
Ponca City News
Richard Rowell Heniford
Richard Rowell Heniford, 65, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on November 14, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 21, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www.troutfuneralhome. com and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 10:45 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Ponca City News
Roy Hinman
Roy Hinman, 62, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on November 15, 2022. After the traditional Noon Feast, the funeral will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, November, 18, 2022, at the Ponca Tribal Cultural Center with Reverend Dr. Louis Headman officiating, assisted by Pastor Jim White. Burial will immediately follow at the Ponca Tribal Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Ponca City News
Swimmers participate in quadrangular
Body BARTLESVILLE -- Tuesday, the Ponca City High School swim team participated in a meet with Tulsa Union, Bartlesville and Wesleyan Christian. Both the Ponca City girls team and boys team came out of the event with one win and two defeats. Pitted against Tulsa Union, the girls lost 96-60;...
Ponca City News
Lighting of the world’s tallest Christmas tree slated for Nov. 25 in Enid
Body ENID, OK —The world’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree, named The Christ Tree, will once again illuminate the eastern edge of Oklahoma’s Great Plains as the second annual Christmas experience called The One opens its 40-day multievent with a tree lighting ceremony in downtown Enid, Okla., on Nov. 25.
Ponca City News
Abby Chamberlin
Abby Chamberlin and Carly Hill, from left, competed in the FCCLA District Star Event on Thursday in Blackwell. Abby and Carly placed first in the Repurposed and Redesign Event. For this event the two repurposed a tire and wood from a headboard into a feed trough, for farm animals. They will compete at Regionals in February. FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) is a national…
Ponca City News
OSU Extension to host 2022 Winter Crops School
Body STILLWATER, Okla. – Certified crop advisors, producers and farmers/ranchers are encouraged to take part in the 2022 Winter Crops School scheduled for Dec. 14-15 at Oklahoma State University’s Student Union. Experts from OSU, University of Missouri, Kansas State University, Texas A&M, University of Arkansas, University of Georgia...
Ponca City News
Wold War I uniform coat turns up at local shop
Local merchant Brett Carter surprised Ponca City resident Don A. Long recently by presenting him with a World War I uniform tunic coat that had belonged to Long’s grandfather, Ralph Revard. The coat was among items taken to Carter’s store, Vintage Swag, 207 W. Grand, following the death of Long’s cousin, Sue Ann Rice. Although a small military issued Bible was found in the front pocket of the…
Ponca City News
PYE Thanksgiving Dine and Donate at Fraizer’s
Body The Ponca Young Employees (PYE) are partnering with Fraizer’s Osage Restaurant for a Thanksgiving Dine and Donate event. Dine in or carry out at Fraiser’s, located at 3113 E. Highway 60, between 7 am and 5 pm on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10% of the proceeds will go to support the Mission for their holiday meals.
Ponca City News
The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce
Body The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Ponca City Housing Authority located at 201 E. Broadway. Katie Larssen is the new manager and is cutting the ribbon along with (from left to right) Tabitha Thompson, Julie Cartwright and Dwain West. 9.
Ponca City News
Santa for Seniors accepting donations through Dec. 19
Body Alliance Oklahoma Home Health North Central based in Ponca City will be holding a holiday event benefitting skilled nursing home residents, assisted living, and other Kay County seniors called Santa for Seniors. The gift drive is a way to express gratitude for the wisdom and hard work that local...
Ponca City News
Prep work was underway for Ice on the Plaza’s
Body Prep work was underway for Ice on the Plaza’s grand opening following the tree lighting ceremony at City Hall on Friday, Nov. 18. The ice rink is located at Veterans Plaza and will be open to the public from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. The Parks and Rec...
Ponca City News
NOC hosts Access to Success program
Body Northern Oklahoma College held its first annual ‘Access to Success’ in the Cultural Engagement Center at NOC Tonkawa on Tuesday. Over 40 Native American high school students attended the four-hour session to learn about NOC. Students from Tonkawa, Pawnee, Pawhuska, Enid, Frontier, Shidler, and Crescent attended the event.
Ponca City News
Ponca City Council of Garden Clubs to hold annual Christmas Open House
Mark your calendar: The Ponca City Council of Garden Clubs will hold their annual Christmas Open House, Sunday, December 4th from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Cann Garden Home. Admission is free to the public with complimentary cookies and hot apple cider. There will be yummy baked goods and candies along with homemade crafts and special treasures donated by the Ponca City Garden Clubs for sale…
