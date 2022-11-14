ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theshelbyreport.com

Central Market Releases Holiday Menu With Prepared Meals

Dallas, Texas-based Central Market has introduced its chef-made menu for customers ahead of the upcoming holidays. The grocer has released seven chef-prepared meals including a vegetarian meal and an option to serve a holiday feast for up to 16 guests. The order deadline is 6 p.m. CT on Dec. 21.
DALLAS, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Construction Begins On H-E-B Alliance In Texas

H-E-B has officially begun construction on a store in north Tarrant County, breaking ground on H-E-B Alliance. Set to open in late spring 2024, the new store will be located at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway on the northern edge of Fort Worth. H-E-B Alliance will join two Central Market locations,...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy