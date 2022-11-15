Riolu is a Fighting-Type Pokémon that, after it has reached the maximum level and achieved High Friendship, evolves into Lucario. Since the release of Diamond and Pearl, Lucario has become one of the most sought-after Pokémon. As such, you may consider adding Riolu to your team. Despite the fact that the Riolu’s entry in the Pokédex states that it is “Rarely seen,” players of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a chance of finding it quite early on in the game. If you want to catch Riolu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we’ll show you in this guide!

