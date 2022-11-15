Associate English professor GPat Patterson filed a lawsuit against Kent State on the grounds of a denied promotion in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Patterson is an openly transgender person who teaches at the Tuscarawas campus, who filed the lawsuit Nov. 15 and said they were verbally promised a promotion that would lighten their teaching load, as well as a transfer to the main campus.

KENT, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO