Kent, OH

kentwired.com

First in over a decade: Baidy Ba heads to national cross country championships

For the first time since 2012, Kent State will be represented at the NCAA cross country championships Saturday. Sophomore Baidy Ba qualified for the championships with a program-record-breaking 30:07.0 in the 10k race at the NCAA Great lakes Regional Nov. 11. He finished in seventh place. He outran Jim Loveless,...
kentwired.com

Transgender faculty member files Title IX lawsuit against Kent State

Associate English professor GPat Patterson filed a lawsuit against Kent State on the grounds of a denied promotion in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Patterson is an openly transgender person who teaches at the Tuscarawas campus, who filed the lawsuit Nov. 15 and said they were verbally promised a promotion that would lighten their teaching load, as well as a transfer to the main campus.
