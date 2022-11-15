Illinois has released a five-year fiscal projection with a much more optimistic view of the future than a similar long-range forecast issued in 2019. Governor JB Pritzker says the combination of increased income and sales tax receipts and one-time revenues means the state should see almost $3.7 billion more in revenue in the current fiscal year than initially forecast. Pritzker says that would allow the state to put more towards pensions and the debt in the state’s unemployment trust fund, and to boost contributions to its rainy day fund. Budget surpluses are expected this year and next.

