Illinois Amendment 1: Some waiting for certified tally while supporters claim victory
(The Center Square) – Projections show the amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights in the Illinois Constitution received 53% support of all votes cast in last week’s election, exceeding the simple majority of all voters threshold needed to pass. Some are waiting to see the officially certified results. The...
Supporters of the SAFE-T Act resist changes as Illinois lawmakers convene for veto session
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Democrats have said they will be addressing the controversial SAFE-T Act during the veto session, but what changes will be made remains to be seen. The Pretrial Fairness Act provision of the law abolishes cash bail on Jan. 1, making...
Supporters Of Pro-Labor Amendment Say Passage Assured
Supporters of an Illinois constitutional amendment that would protect union rights now say there is no doubt that the amendment has the votes to pass and will become part of the state constitution. Although the Workers’ Rights Amendment fell just short of 60-percent approval by those who voted on that...
Illinois parole board has quorum, expects elevated clemency requests
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Prisoner Review Board now has a quorum and it’s expected the number of clemency requests will be heavy. The PRB reviews parole requests and what to do with people who violate conditions of release. Earlier this year, state senators rejected several of...
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
Illinois quick hits: Walmart settles opioid lawsuit; Russia divestment measure advances
Illinois has reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement provides more than $3 billion nationally and requires improvements to how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids. The settlement will...
State Budget Projection Shows Improvement, But Deficits Loom
Illinois has released a five-year fiscal projection with a much more optimistic view of the future than a similar long-range forecast issued in 2019. Governor JB Pritzker says the combination of increased income and sales tax receipts and one-time revenues means the state should see almost $3.7 billion more in revenue in the current fiscal year than initially forecast. Pritzker says that would allow the state to put more towards pensions and the debt in the state’s unemployment trust fund, and to boost contributions to its rainy day fund. Budget surpluses are expected this year and next.
Illinois paid out $1 billion in federal tax money for rental assistance since 2020
(The Center Square) – Federal taxpayers covered rental assistance for more than 137,000 Illinois households since 2020, at a cost of nearly $1.02 billion. The Pritzker administration announced the totals with the closure of the second round of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Monday. The program paid up to $25,000 in rental assistance to cover up to 15 months of past due rent paid directly to the landlord.
State Police, IDOT Issue Reminder On Driving In Winter
We dodged a bullet this week with winter weather, but it’s only a matter of time before snow and ice create hazardous driving conditions across Central Illinois. State police and transportation officials are issuing their annual reminder to motorists to take appropriate precautions during winter weather. State police say the single most important thing is for drivers to slow down in the snow and ice… because the faster you go in slick conditions, the harder it is to stop in time and keep your vehicle under control.
Man Involved In January 6th Attack Now Charged In Deadly I-55 Crash
A man who was already awaiting sentencing for his actions during the January 6th U.S. Capitol insurrection is now in even bigger trouble… charged in last week’s deadly crash on Interstate 55 that took the life of a North Carolina woman. 44-year-old Shane Woods is being held in...
Charge In Fatal I-55 Crash Upgraded To First-Degree Murder
A Sangamon County grand jury has indicted an Auburn man on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the crash that killed a North Carolina woman on Interstate 55 last week. 44-year-old Shane Jason Woods had been arrested on an initial charge of reckless homicide. But in a petition...
