Paul Sankey expects oil prices to return to $120 a barrel. He defended his bull case for oil services stocks on CNBC. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is already up 60% YTD. Oil is now back to the sub $90 level but that does not signal an end to the “energy trade”. In fact, it’s an opportunity to load up on oil stocks as far as Paul Sankey is concerned.

22 HOURS AGO