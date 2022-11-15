Read full article on original website
Binance launches free blockchain,Web3 online courses
Binance has announced six modules for courses in crypto, blockchain, Web3 and metaverse among others. The free online courses will be available on Binance Academy. Those who complete courses will be eligible for NFT certificates. Cryptocurrency continues to see steady growth, even amid major stumbles over the past decade that...
Circle CFO says USDC is operating ‘as expected’
Circle’s Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Fox-Geen has released an update on the operations of the company’s stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). Fox-Geen’s statement is a response to the market turmoil following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for...
Expert: we’re now one pullback away from a true market bottom
Liz Young says this bear market rally will soon come to an end. She expects the next market pullback to be the last one. S&P 500 index is currently up 10% versus its year-to-date low. It’s only a matter of time before this bear market rally much like the previous...
Two value stocks worth buying right now
DCLA's Sarat Sethi explains why he's bullish on PayPal. He also recommends owning SVB Financial Group. Both of these stocks are down roughly 50% for the year. Investors should go bargain hunting in this down market instead of holding cash and waiting for clear signs of a market bottom, says Sarat Sethi – Managing Partner at DCLA.
The world’s tallest residential tower in Dubai will have a crown of diamonds
It will surpass New York’s Central Park Tower.
Pro: buy ‘oil services stocks’ to play the energy trade from here on out
Paul Sankey expects oil prices to return to $120 a barrel. He defended his bull case for oil services stocks on CNBC. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is already up 60% YTD. Oil is now back to the sub $90 level but that does not signal an end to the “energy trade”. In fact, it’s an opportunity to load up on oil stocks as far as Paul Sankey is concerned.
Airbnb CEO refutes recent AirDNA data that suggests high churn
CEO Brian Chesky says the rate of churn at Airbnb is really stable. Airbnb Inc is focused on affordability to weather a recession. The vacation rental company is down 45% versus its YTD high. Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) CEO – Brian Chesky this morning on CNBC’s “TechCheck” denied the recent...
DXY forecast as the US dollar index pulls back
The US dollar index has been in a strong bearish trend. It has fallen from the year-to-date high of $115 to $105. Investors believe that the Federal Reserve will start pivoting. The US dollar index (DXY) price remained in a consolidation mode as investors focus on the next actions by...
FTSE 100 price forecast amid the upcoming UK economic recession
Brexit and rampant inflation have a negative impact on the UK economy. FTSE 100 trades close to levels seen at the start of the trading year. Since Brexit happened, the United Kingdom’s economy has underperformed. No economy should be treated in isolation, but the particular problems created by Brexit are too impactful to be ignored.
USD/JPY price forecast amid inflation reaching a 40-year high
Inflation in Japan climbed to a 40-year high in October, but the Bank of Japan keeps the policy unchanged. The Bank of Japan's intervention in the currency market contained the USD/JPY rally. Another attempt to 150 might be in the cards according to the Elliott Waves theory. As the end...
Jim Cramer: The level of arrogance from crypto enthusiasts is shocking
Jim Cramer says he's shocked at just how arrogant those who say crypto is good are. The 'Mad Money' host was speaking to Andrew Ross Sorkin during CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ show on Thursday morning. According to Cramer, lack of commitment on the part of the government to...
