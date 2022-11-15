Read full article on original website
invezz.com
FTSE 100 price forecast amid the upcoming UK economic recession
Brexit and rampant inflation have a negative impact on the UK economy. FTSE 100 trades close to levels seen at the start of the trading year. Since Brexit happened, the United Kingdom’s economy has underperformed. No economy should be treated in isolation, but the particular problems created by Brexit are too impactful to be ignored.
invezz.com
USD/JPY price forecast amid inflation reaching a 40-year high
Inflation in Japan climbed to a 40-year high in October, but the Bank of Japan keeps the policy unchanged. The Bank of Japan's intervention in the currency market contained the USD/JPY rally. Another attempt to 150 might be in the cards according to the Elliott Waves theory. As the end...
invezz.com
DXY forecast as the US dollar index pulls back
The US dollar index has been in a strong bearish trend. It has fallen from the year-to-date high of $115 to $105. Investors believe that the Federal Reserve will start pivoting. The US dollar index (DXY) price remained in a consolidation mode as investors focus on the next actions by...
invezz.com
Tullow Oil share price double-top points to a pullback
Tullow Oil share price has pulled back in the past few days. The company’s business is struggling in Kenya. It expects to produce between 61k and 62k barrels per day. Tullow Oil (LON: TLW) share price remained in a consolidation mode this week after the company published its trading statement. The shares dropped to 46.42p, which was much lower than this month’s high of 49.16p. It is about 30% above the lowest level in October.
invezz.com
Expert: we’re now one pullback away from a true market bottom
Liz Young says this bear market rally will soon come to an end. She expects the next market pullback to be the last one. S&P 500 index is currently up 10% versus its year-to-date low. It’s only a matter of time before this bear market rally much like the previous...
invezz.com
Top developing tokens to buy during a bear market
VET shifted in value by 21%, ADA by 15%, and ETH by 9% within the last 7 days. Each project has experienced numerous developments throughout its underlying blockchain. All of these tokens have decreased in terms of trading volume, indicating investors are keeping them. VeChain (VET/USD), Cardano (ADA/USD), and Ethereum...
invezz.com
Apple share price is gaining momentum: Is it a buy now?
Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares have advanced from $134.59 to $153.59 since November 09, and the current price stands at $151.29. The company reported strong fourth-quarter results last month, and Apple showed the ability to grow its sales even during a time of uncertainty for the U.S. economy. Are you...
Worried We're in Another Dot-Com Crash? Here's the Biggest Mistake to Avoid.
A lot of investors made this mistake two decades ago, and it cost them dearly.
invezz.com
Foot Lock stock opened 15% up on Friday: this is why
Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) opened nearly 20% up this morning after reporting market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter and lifting its guidance for the full financial year. CEO Dillon discussed the earnings print on CNBC. Higher markdowns resulted in a 270 basis points hit to gross margin this...
invezz.com
Two value stocks worth buying right now
DCLA's Sarat Sethi explains why he's bullish on PayPal. He also recommends owning SVB Financial Group. Both of these stocks are down roughly 50% for the year. Investors should go bargain hunting in this down market instead of holding cash and waiting for clear signs of a market bottom, says Sarat Sethi – Managing Partner at DCLA.
invezz.com
Airbnb CEO refutes recent AirDNA data that suggests high churn
CEO Brian Chesky says the rate of churn at Airbnb is really stable. Airbnb Inc is focused on affordability to weather a recession. The vacation rental company is down 45% versus its YTD high. Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) CEO – Brian Chesky this morning on CNBC’s “TechCheck” denied the recent...
invezz.com
General Motors to hit a key EV milestone years ahead of schedule
GM expects its profits from EVs to be comparable to gas vehicles by 2025. CEO Barra on investor day cited Inflation Reduction Act for that optimism. General Motors stock is currently down over 40% versus its YTD high. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is in focus on Thursday after the...
invezz.com
Circle CFO says USDC is operating ‘as expected’
Circle’s Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Fox-Geen has released an update on the operations of the company’s stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). Fox-Geen’s statement is a response to the market turmoil following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for...
Cabinet minister warns he would not support closer Swiss-style relationship with the EU
A cabinet minister has warned he would not support a closer, Swiss-style relationship with the European Union after reports emerged that the government was considering the idea. Steve Barclay, the health secretary, instead suggested ministers should focus on maximising what he said were the opportunities of Brexit. But Mr Barclay, who campaigned for Brexit, was forced to concede that there have been “difficulties” with trade since the UK left the EU. The idea of a Swiss-style deal with the EU prompted fury among Tory Brexiteers.Lord Frost, the former chief Brexit negotiator, said that if the reports were correct he...
No 10 seeks to quell hardline Brexiters’ fears over reports of Swiss-style EU deal
Minister rubbishes reports that senior government figures were revisiting trading arrangement offered by EU last year
invezz.com
Pro: buy ‘oil services stocks’ to play the energy trade from here on out
Paul Sankey expects oil prices to return to $120 a barrel. He defended his bull case for oil services stocks on CNBC. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is already up 60% YTD. Oil is now back to the sub $90 level but that does not signal an end to the “energy trade”. In fact, it’s an opportunity to load up on oil stocks as far as Paul Sankey is concerned.
invezz.com
Jim Cramer: The level of arrogance from crypto enthusiasts is shocking
Jim Cramer says he's shocked at just how arrogant those who say crypto is good are. The 'Mad Money' host was speaking to Andrew Ross Sorkin during CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ show on Thursday morning. According to Cramer, lack of commitment on the part of the government to...
