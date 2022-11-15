ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 18, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes military veterans cool, soccer cool, Xay cool, and more. It is November -- what's hot is cool. Now, we are expanding the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Charges and Countercharges Levied Over Charter School Expansion

State Representative Joshua J. Giraldo this week issued a scathing statement critical of the Cumberland Town Planning Board and Cumberland Town Solicitor for what he said was "disenfranchising families from attending and participating in a public meeting" -- and the Town Solicitor has fired back. Following a planning board meeting...
CUMBERLAND, RI
whdh.com

Somerville’s pilot rat control program boasts 1,000 dead vermin

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Somerville are reporting progress when it comes to dealing with the city’s rat problem. In a status update call that recently went out to residents, the city reported that its SMART pilot program has led to some 1,050 rats being captured, thanks to a series of special boxes set up earlier in the year.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Joann “Joan” (Prando) Beaumier of Charlestown Dies at 82

Joann "Joan" (Prando) Beaumier, 82, of Charlestown, RI passed away on Thursday, November 17th with family by her side. She was the wife of the late Donald Beaumier. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Cesare and Hilda Prando. For 20 years, she enjoyed spending winters in...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
102.9 WBLM

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
GoLocalProv

Joan L. Johnson (Marino) of Warwick Dies at 82

Joan L. Johnson (Marino) 82, of Warwick, died Wednesday, November 16th at The Kent Regency Center. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Leo and Rose (Dubuc) Marino, she was a lifelong resident of Warwick. Mrs. Johnson was a Library Aid at the Warwick Public Library for twenty-two years before retiring in 2005.
WARWICK, RI
Boston Globe

Cafe Madeleine will permanently close its doors

"We have been honored to serve you and the South End community for the past decade." French patisserie Cafe Madeleine will no longer be serving its customers, announcing that it will close for good on Tuesday. The South End bakery and artisanal coffee shop on Columbus Avenue posted a sign...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Why Are Several Worcester Businesses Closing Their Doors?

The business community in Worcester’s Canal District has seen its share of changes including about a half dozen businesses closing their doors in recent months. The latest announcements came from Smokestack Urban Barbecue and Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse. Both businesses posted updates to social media, generating a lot of...
WORCESTER, MA

