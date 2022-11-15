Read full article on original website
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 18, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes military veterans cool, soccer cool, Xay cool, and more. It is November -- what's hot is cool. Now, we are expanding the...
New England has 2 of the most spectacular light displays in the U.S., according to Frommer’s
Two New England destinations are among the nation’s best when it comes to creating holiday magic with lights, according to Frommer’s. The travel publication recently released a list of the USA’s most spectacular winter light displays and included Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, Mass., and Holidays at the Newport Mansions in Newport, R.I.
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
GoLocalProv
Charges and Countercharges Levied Over Charter School Expansion
State Representative Joshua J. Giraldo this week issued a scathing statement critical of the Cumberland Town Planning Board and Cumberland Town Solicitor for what he said was "disenfranchising families from attending and participating in a public meeting" -- and the Town Solicitor has fired back. Following a planning board meeting...
whdh.com
Somerville’s pilot rat control program boasts 1,000 dead vermin
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Somerville are reporting progress when it comes to dealing with the city’s rat problem. In a status update call that recently went out to residents, the city reported that its SMART pilot program has led to some 1,050 rats being captured, thanks to a series of special boxes set up earlier in the year.
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its Doors
Image Purchased via Unsplash+ In collaboration with Brooke Cagle. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
(Photo by Antoni Shkraba) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all sweet treat lovers on the South Shore! The"fastest growing cookie company in America", Crumbl Cookies,is opening its doors in Plymouth in less than a month!
GoLocalProv
Joann “Joan” (Prando) Beaumier of Charlestown Dies at 82
Joann "Joan" (Prando) Beaumier, 82, of Charlestown, RI passed away on Thursday, November 17th with family by her side. She was the wife of the late Donald Beaumier. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Cesare and Hilda Prando. For 20 years, she enjoyed spending winters in...
WCVB
Massachusetts' favorite Thanksgiving side dish is easier to master than you think
BOSTON — Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, it's a Thanksgiving staple, and a recent survey found that it is Massachusetts' favorite side dish during the holidays. Christopher Kimball, founder of Milk Street in Boston, has some tips for your Thanksgiving meal. “Well, you can just make stuffing...
Dorchester Reporter
Baker signs $3.76b bill that commits millions to Dorchester recipients: Harvard St. health center, field house get big boosts
Gov. Charlie Baker spoke to reporters at a recent event inside the Greater Boston Food Bank. Gov. Baker last week signed a $3.76 billion economic development package that includes millions for a new Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center and the Dorchester Field House planned for Columbia Point. The outlays, funded...
fallriverreporter.com
Police continue push to locate 45-year-old Rhode Island woman that disappeared, $20,000 reward announced
Police are once again reminding the public and issuing details concerning a missing Rhode Island woman that has seemingly disappeared. According to police, today marks six months since 45-year-old Charlotte Lester, of Warwick, disappeared from the Apponaug section of the city. Lester was last seen the evening of Monday, May...
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
GoLocalProv
Joan L. Johnson (Marino) of Warwick Dies at 82
Joan L. Johnson (Marino) 82, of Warwick, died Wednesday, November 16th at The Kent Regency Center. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Leo and Rose (Dubuc) Marino, she was a lifelong resident of Warwick. Mrs. Johnson was a Library Aid at the Warwick Public Library for twenty-two years before retiring in 2005.
Breeze Airways adds 2 new routes from TF Green
Nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and one-stop service to New Orleans, Louisiana, both begin in February.
Local coffee shop chain closing all of its locations after 30 years of business
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A local coffee shop chain recently announced a plan to close all four of its Cambridge locations after 30 years of business. In a statement, Steven and Isabel Darwin, said Darwin’s Ltd. locations on Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge Street, Mass Avenue, and Putnam Avenue will on Nov. 22.
Boston Globe
Cafe Madeleine will permanently close its doors
"We have been honored to serve you and the South End community for the past decade." French patisserie Cafe Madeleine will no longer be serving its customers, announcing that it will close for good on Tuesday. The South End bakery and artisanal coffee shop on Columbus Avenue posted a sign...
nbcboston.com
Why Are Several Worcester Businesses Closing Their Doors?
The business community in Worcester’s Canal District has seen its share of changes including about a half dozen businesses closing their doors in recent months. The latest announcements came from Smokestack Urban Barbecue and Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse. Both businesses posted updates to social media, generating a lot of...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Student in healthcare wins $1 million prize
A Boston-area student who won a $1 million lottery prize earlier this month after purchasing a winning scratch ticket in Hyde Park said he will use the money to help him pursue a career in healthcare, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Jean Roody Chery chose the cash option for his...
