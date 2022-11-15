ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplemost

Scented Swiss Miss Ugly Christmas Sweater Will Make You The Ultimate Holiday Party Guest

By Kaitlin Gates
Simplemost
Simplemost
 5 days ago

If a steaming cup of hot cocoa is one of your favorite parts of the holiday season, we have found the perfect Christmas sweater for all of your get-togethers and parties.

The Swiss Miss 2022 Ugly Christmas Sweater not only has a festive design that’ll remind you of a box of Swiss Miss hot cocoa, but it is also scented so you can smell like hot chocolate!

Other features include a reversible sequin pattern that you can swipe to say either “I am hot” or “I am sweet.” The sweater also includes an insulated zipper pouch to keep your cocoa warm (if it’s in a proper container, of course) or store Swiss Miss packets to pass out to fellow holiday party-goers.

The Swiss Miss hot cocoa-scented holiday sweater is available only on UglyChristmasSweater.com for $60. The sweater comes in sizes from S-3XL and is available in limited quantities, while supplies last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bnudp_0jBSAHSO00
UglyChristmasSweater.com

While there don’t appear to be any other scented Christmas sweaters, you’ll find dozens of other sweaters from UglyChristmasSweater.com, Tipsy Elves and even Sam’s Club.

A few of the other fun sweaters from UglyChristmasSweater.com include one that says “Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal” from “Home Alone,” one that says “Santa! I know him!” from “Elf” and for fans of “The Office,” a Dunder Mifflin print.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iyBR0_0jBSAHSO00
UglyChristmasSweater.com

Tipsy Elves has more than 100 sweaters, including a light-up gingerbread house, a drinking game and a stocking sweater that holds an entire bottle of wine. At Sam’s Club, you can order a customized sweater with fun sayings or your name.

If you love ugly Christmas sweater-style graphics, you can even order a giant blanket that features Santa Claus riding a unicorn. The blanket measures 10 feet by 10 feet and weighs 10 pounds. It can be found exclusively on Big Blanket Co’s website for $229.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hput6_0jBSAHSO00
Big Blanket Co.

Will you be ordering a new ugly Christmas sweater for this holiday season?

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious

You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Clearing Holiday Wishlists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Christmas is about so much more than getting gifts, but it’s not not about the gifts. And here at SPY, we love playing Santa and making someone’s holiday extra special by picking out the perfect Christmas gifts. If the time has come to fill up your shopping sleigh with the best Christmas gifts of 2022, then you may need some inspiration to find the right gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Thankfully, you’ve got SPY’s gifting experts...
The Independent

Aldi has launched festive sleeved blankets for Christmas – and they cost just £12.99

Sleeved blankets seem all the rage right now – so it’s no surprise Aldi has jumped on board and is selling its own festive-themed range.If you’re someone who is easily swayed by a novelty item and are looking to keep warm this winter – as well as dressing extra Christmassy – these sleeved blankets could be for you.Priced at just £12.99 each and available in four fun, festive designs, choose between Santa and Mrs Claus, as well as a snowman design. There is also an elf character sleeved blanket but this is currently sold out online, so customers will have...
Parade

Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace

One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Away Free & Cheap Food for the Entire Month of November

With Thanksgiving approaching, it's time to start expanding your stomach. You don't want to stifle your eating potential for the big turkey day feast, do you? Wendy's can help. The square patty slinger has cheap and free food for the entire month of November, the Fast Food Post reports. We're...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This $8 Hair Treatment Is a ‘Miracle Worker’ for Making Your Hair Shinier & Silkier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Healthier hair is always a must, especially when you swore by box dye in high school and are still dealing with the aftermath to this day. Healthy hair is happy hair, and no look is complete without a killer hairstyle. Instead of spending hundreds on a bunch of hair masks and treatments at a spa, you haven’t been to, treat yourself to something both affordable and fast-acting. Available on Amazon, you can snag this $8 treatment that thousands of shoppers can’t...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
Simplemost

Simplemost

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy