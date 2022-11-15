ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OK

Fatal collision in Washington County under investigation

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
WASHNGTON COUNTY, Okla. — A man was hit and killed by a car while crossing a highway in Washington County Monday evening.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 6 p.m. 62-year-old Lawerence Woodward, of Nowata, was hit and killed by a person driving a Honda Odyssey.

OHP said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 75 while Woodward was crossing the highway at Country Road East 2200, about five miles outside of Bartlesville.

OHP noted it was raining at the time of the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

