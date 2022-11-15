Read full article on original website
Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
Kettle Moraine takes down West De Pere in D2 title game
MADISON (NBC 26) — The Phantoms are bringing home a silver trophy to De Pere's west side. West De Pere football will finish as the state runner up for the third time since 2009 after falling to Kettle Moraine 27-10 in Friday's WIAA Division 2 state championship. The Phantoms...
One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
SHAWANO (NBC 26) — An individual in Shawano died after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, Nov. 19. around 5:00 p.m. According to the Shawano Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Lafayette Street where they found two individuals in the basement. When entering the...
Back on top: Kimberly knocks off Mukwonago in thriller to win first state title in 5 years
MADISON (NBC 26) — Kimberly is back where it belongs: on top of the Wisconsin high school football world. The Papermakers took down Classic Eight Conference champion Mukwonago 34-30 in a back-and-forth thriller Friday night to claim their first state title since 2017, when the won their state-record 70th straight game and fifth consecutive championship.
