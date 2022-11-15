ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee County, WI

NBC26

Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC26

Kettle Moraine takes down West De Pere in D2 title game

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Phantoms are bringing home a silver trophy to De Pere's west side. West De Pere football will finish as the state runner up for the third time since 2009 after falling to Kettle Moraine 27-10 in Friday's WIAA Division 2 state championship. The Phantoms...
DE PERE, WI
NBC26

One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — An individual in Shawano died after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, Nov. 19. around 5:00 p.m. According to the Shawano Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Lafayette Street where they found two individuals in the basement. When entering the...
SHAWANO, WI

