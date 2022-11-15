Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Man dies after being stabbed, run over in Walmart parking lot; suspect on the loose
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a man died following a stabbing incident in the parking lot of a Walmart in Western North Carolina. The Marion Police Department reports around 1 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, officers responded to the Walmart on Sugar Hill Road in reference to a stabbing. Once there, they discovered 45-year-old Alfredo Guardian Magana, of Marion, had been critically injured after being stabbed and run over during an altercation. Police say he had been found lying in the side parking lot of the shopping center near the grocery pickup area.
wpde.com
UPDATE: Upstate SC woman safely located
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Greenville County Sheriff's Office reports Zandra King, 74, has been safely located. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are conducting an active search for a missing person who reportedly suffers from schizophrenia. Zandra King, 74, was last seen...
WYFF4.com
Mauldin dry cleaning service abruptly closes, customers must file civil suit to recover clothes and payments
MAULDIN, S.C. — WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails over the past week about One Price Dry Cleaners in Mauldin shutting down. Viewers said a sign was placed outside of the business sometime last week, and the doors have also been locked since. Many people were left wondering when and if they'd be able to go inside to get their clothes that were dropped off for services. Customers tell us they never received proper notice that the business would be closing.
wpde.com
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing teen in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Carter Hewes was last seen in the area of Cub Creek Road and Duncan’s Creek Road around 5 p.m., according to deputies. He was wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants, and white shoes.
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 11/17 @ 8AM
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Hendersonville market, Holiday Light Safari and Mistletoe at the Mill. Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Confederate flag returns along I-85, flagpole still in violation, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 after Spartanburg County officials called for the flagpole to be removed due to a land ordinance violation. As of Nov.18, the flag is back on display after it was taken down sometime in the first week...
WLOS.com
'Huge demand:' Buncombe County residents get needed info at WNC Affordable Housing Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County residents received valuable resources at the Western North Carolina Affordable Housing Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. The East Asheville Library hosted 10 nonprofit agencies that provided information for every level of housing need. This marked the third year that Buncombe County Public Libraries...
FOX Carolina
Woman found dead in truck near road in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was found dead in a truck near Southport Road on Thursday morning. Officials said they responded to Southport Road near Peake Drive at around 7:30 a.m. According to officials, it appears that the...
GCSD: Armed suspect steals cash, forces workers into cooler
Authorities continue to search for a suspect accused of robbing Creekside Market off Ashville Highway late Tuesday night.
wspa.com
Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son's murders
Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son’s …. Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son's murders. Greenville accepting canned food for parking ticket …. Beginning on Monday, Greenville Parking Services says 10 cans of food will be equivalent to $15 off any parking citation given out by the city.
Sheriff: Deputies force reckless driver off road near Upstate school
A man accused of reckless driving was forced off the road by deputies near an Upstate elementary school Tuesday afternoon.
WLOS.com
Man arrested, indicted on 1st degree murder charges held in Jackson County on $5M bond
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, a former Cashiers man was arrested and then indicted for the 2020 murder of a woman with whom he lived, Jackson County officials said Nov. 18. Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall said Grant Alexander Higgs, 42, was indicted Monday, Nov. 14, 2022,...
WLOS.com
One transported to the hospital after tractor-trailer crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville emergency crews responded Thursday morning to a tractor-trailer that had flipped in Jackson’s Curve on I-240 east near Patton Avenue. Authorities say the driver of the truck was trapped for a while before being freed and transported to Mission Hospital. No information has...
iheart.com
Winterfest at Tryon Resort
Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
Upstate deputy uses pit maneuver to stop dangerous driver
Actions by Upstate deputies helped prevent disaster for motorists in the Upstate this afternoon. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says, a man driving a Buick sedan pulled out in front of deputies around 1 PM and began driving dangerously.
Teacher accused of indecent liberties with a student in Polk Co.
A teacher was arrested in Polk county on Tuesday.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville woman sentenced to minimum of 30 years after shooting, killing boyfriend
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting and killing her boyfriend in 2019. A press release from R. Andrew Murray, District Attorney for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties, announced Natalie Louise Miller, 33, from Hendersonville, pled guilty on Nov. 14 second-degree murder and concealment of a death charges pursuant to a plea agreement where the defendant agreed to an aggravated minimum sentence of 300 months (25 years) and a maximum of 372 months (31 years) on the second-degree murder charge, followed by a consecutive minimum sentence of 60 months (5 years) and a maximum sentence of 84 months (7 years) on a concealment of death charge. The total sentence was 30 years minimum and 38 years maximum, DA Murray wrote.
The Abandoned Town in North Carolina where "The Hunger Games" Was Filmed
Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia. Henry River Mill Village is a small textile village in Burke County, North Carolina. It is a conserved but now-decaying representation of a historic industrial environment in Burke County.
FOX Carolina
Adderall shortage happening in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laura Crisco says her 11-year-old daughter loves artwork. It is a place where she can let her mind go wild. Her daughter has attention deficit disorder also known as ADD. “She doesn’t necessarily finish something at one time,” Crisco said. “She will start different things...
