ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to a crash along Route 23 in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident shortly after 1 p.m. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in the crash. It happened at the intersection of Route 23 and Route 316 in Pickaway County. Motorists are advised...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Madison County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A London, Ohio woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Monday afternoon. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Route 42 near State Route 29 at approximately 5:05 p.m. OSHP said Olga M. Zavala, 47, of London, […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police find body in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after finding a body in Franklinton. According to a CPD dispatcher, officers went to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West Broad Street around 9:45 a.m. and found a person’s body. No further information is known at this time. NBC4 will provide updates on this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during attempted robbery in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the South Linden section of Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. for a report of a person being shot. At that scene, officers found the man, who had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving

RREACT Columbus hosts Thanksgiving dinner for people …. RREACT Columbus hosts Thanksgiving dinner for people in recovery. Two shot, including Ross County Sheriff’s deputy, …. A sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were shot outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Thursday. Widow struggles to make social security appointment.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

UPDATE: Bus accident on Cannelville Road

Authorities are investigating an accident involving a Franklin Local School Bus. It happened around 3:50pm Tuesday on Cannelville Road just outside of Roseville. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Cannelville Road when it went left of center striking the bus that was traveling east.
ROSEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash shuts down busy Ross Co. roadway

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to Pleasant Valley Road on a motor vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 10 a.m. Initial reports say that there was a crash between two cars at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and the exit ramp to Route 35.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants honored ahead of holiday order rush

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — As restaurants prepare for the busy holiday order rush of Thanksgiving dinner in a box and holiday pies, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) recognized several managers and chefs for their outstanding performance at the company’s annual Leadership Conference in Sonoma County, California!. “We are proud...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy