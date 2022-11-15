On November 13, 2022, State Police in Greenwich arrested Paul J. Hanna, 28, of Whitehall, NY, for Burglary in the Second Degree and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. On November 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m. State Police received a complaint that a home in Dresen, NY, had been burglarized. The house was only seasonally used, and no one was present when the crime occurred. Multiple items had been stolen, including a Honda ATV. The investigation located the ATV, which Hanna had recently sold. Further investigation located additional stolen items in the possession of Hanna and determined he was responsible for the burglary.

WHITEHALL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO