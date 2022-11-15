Read full article on original website
State Police arrest Whitehall man following a home burglary
On November 13, 2022, State Police in Greenwich arrested Paul J. Hanna, 28, of Whitehall, NY, for Burglary in the Second Degree and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. On November 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m. State Police received a complaint that a home in Dresen, NY, had been burglarized. The house was only seasonally used, and no one was present when the crime occurred. Multiple items had been stolen, including a Honda ATV. The investigation located the ATV, which Hanna had recently sold. Further investigation located additional stolen items in the possession of Hanna and determined he was responsible for the burglary.
State Police arrest two in Wilton for possessing 400 pounds of Cannabis
On November 10, 2022, State Police arrested Tongdeng Lu, 63, of Brooklyn, NY, and Hongqiang Shi, 28, of Flushing, NY, for Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the First Degree, a class “D” felony. On November 10, 2022, at about 12:10 p.m., Troopers assigned to the Community Stabilization Unit...
State Police arrest Valatie man for DWI following a pursuit
On November 12, 2022, State Police of Brunswick arrested Rahiem Pinckney, 38, of Valatie, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. On November 12, 2022,...
Johnstown local accused of stealing funds from business
Police arrested Brandie R. Johnson, 33 of Johnstown on November 14. Johnson is accused of stealing funds from a Galway business.
Police: Brasher Falls man fled after being confronted about shoplifting
TOWN OF MALONE, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls man is accused of stealing nearly $1,100 worth of merchandise from Walmart and fleeing the scene when confronted about it. State police arrested 27-year-old Jordon R. King on Wednesday for fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, King stole merchandise valued...
Man arrested for armed robbery in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 29-year-old man was arrested for assault and robbery following an incident in Rutland on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a commercial hold-up alarm at a convenience store on North Main Street at around 1:55 p.m. Police say they spoke with store employees who reported...
Female from Ellenburg was arrested for Welfare Fraud 3rd, Grand Larceny 3rd, and filing a False Instrument 1st degree
On November 14, 2022, Troopers arrested Lacey A. Sunderland, 27 of Ellenburg, NY for Welfare Fraud 3rd, Grand Larceny 3rd degree, and filing a False Instrument 1st degree. On November 10, 2022, around 1:40 p.m., Troopers were notified by Franklin County Department of Social Services about an incident involving Sunderland. The Franklin County DSS Fraud Unit filed Accusatory Instruments with the court, following their office’s investigation into Sunderland’s misuse of benefits, between August 15, 2018 and December 31, 2018. It was reported Sunderland obtained benefits in the amount of $4,074.
Felony arrest after domestic in Dover
Dover, New York – On November 16, 2022, the New York State Police from the Dover Plains barracks arrested Joseph T. Hoffman, age 28, of Dover, for Assault in the 2nd degree with a weapon, Aggravated Criminal Contempt, both class D felonies, Assault in the 3rd degree, Menacing in the 2nd degree, Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breath, and Unlawful Imprisonment in the 2nd degree, all class A misdemeanors.
Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
Two county residents arrested for crystal meth possession
Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant and arrested two county residents for crystal methamphetamine possession, according to a report by the county sheriff’s office. The report noted the warrant took officers of the drug task force to a residence on Route 26 in the town of...
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road
License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
Police: Keeseville man arrested for attempted armed robbery
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Keeseville man is behind bars after being charged with attempted armed robbery over the weekend. The Plattsburgh Police Department said 35-year-old John Munson tried to rob Premier Vapors in Plattsburgh around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. during the incident, Munson allegedly demanded money and displayed what appeared to be a handgun before leaving.
Amsterdam man faces DWI, firearm possession charges
A man from Amsterdam was arrested on Monday. Joseph Harrington, 56, faces multiple charges after allegedly driving while drunk with a suspended license, as well as firearm possession charges.
State Police Investigating Crash in Saratoga County That Killed Woman
State Police are continuing their investigation into a crash in Saratoga County that left a woman dead. Troopers say 69-year-old Frances Fay of Saratoga Springs turned onto State Route 146 from Farm to Market Road in Halfmoon Tuesday and her vehicle was struck by a commercial vehicle. Fay passed away at the scene, but the driver of the other vehicle wasn't injured. Witnesses to the accident can contact State Police at 518-583-7000.
Stony Creek man arrested for underage DWI
A Stony Creek man was arrested last week after being found off a roadway in the Adirondacks. Harrison E. Blanchard, of Stony Creek, was found to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol. Blanchard, 20, was under the legal New York drinking age.
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash
SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
Poultney man arrested after multi-state police chase
CASTLETON — A 32-year-old man from Poultney was cited following an incident in Castleton. On November 3, authorities say they were notified of a vehicle that fled from New York State Police and entered the state of Vermont at around 9:45 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle abandoned...
Woman turns herself in for unlawfully remaining in a rental cottage and stealing a bottle of liquor: Town of Webb Police
WEBB- A woman from Maddison County is faced with theft and trespass charges in the Western Adirondacks after she turned herself in, authorities say. Britney B. Wilsey, 30, of Chittenango, NY was charged by the Town of Webb Police Sunday morning with counts of petit larceny and criminal trespass in the second-degree.
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
UPDATE: Fatal car accident cleared on Route 146
The New York State police are reporting of a fatal motor vehicle crash.
